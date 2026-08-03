'He was lying': RFK Jr. blasts Dana Bash for pushing Fauci's lies, defending the jab

In her interview on Sunday with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CNN talking head Dana Bash launched a defense of the COVID-19 vaccine and CNN host Jake Tapper's infamous buddy Anthony Fauci, who is now the subject of an investigation in Florida.

Bash's efforts to downplay both Fauci's involvement in ruinous decisions made during the pandemic and her network's fearmongering did not go over well as Kennedy — neither a stranger to gaslighting from the legacy media nor a shrinking violet — hit back, accusing the CNN host of pushing "nonsense."

'The biggest killer of kids in this country today came from these kind of experiments.'



At the outset of the interview, Bash challenged Kennedy's long-standing criticism of Fauci, downplaying the influence that Fauci had with regard to America's devastating lockdowns and suggesting that President Donald Trump deserves "some of the blame."

Kennedy immediately rejected Bash's defense of Fauci, underscoring that governors had executed lockdowns around the country "because Anthony Fauci was telling them from the top, 'You need to lock down.'"

Fauci boasted ad nauseam in his diary about his pandemic-era influence, noting in one instance that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) decided to shut down schools, bars, and restaurants on the basis of his fear-peddling.

Unable to mount a successful defense of Fauci and proving unable to elicit a condemnation of the president from Kennedy, Bash rushed to step on another rake.

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Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc./Getty Images

Citing unnamed scientists, the CNN talking head suggested that radical gain-of-function experimentation — which Fauci helped fund with taxpayer money at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic — is "necessary to prepare for the next pandemic, to get ahead of it, to figure out what these viruses can do," albeit now with "better guardrails."

Once again, Kennedy gave Bash a reality check, emphasizing that historic efforts to put guardrails around gain-of-function experimentation haven't worked.

"And clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic and many other global pandemics that we have, have come from gain-of-function research," continued Kennedy. "The RSV epidemic that we have that is the biggest killer of kids in this country today came from these kind of experiments. The Lyme disease almost certainly came from this kind of research. So — and the scientists who you say are experts are making the argument that this is necessary for pandemic response cannot point to one instance in history where research that came out of this kind of experimentation has actually provided us something beneficial."

'He was lying, and you were punishing people for not trusting the experts.'

Bash, once again finding herself on the back foot, pressed Kennedy on how America might alternatively prepare for the next pandemic.

Casting indirect shade on Fauci, Kennedy suggested that COVID made clear what should be done in the future and what should never be done again.

In addition to listening to doctors on the ground rather than censoring them, Kennedy said it's essential when faced with another pandemic that the Constitution is strenuously protected.

Not getting the responses she apparently wanted, Bash tried changing the topic — but this time Kennedy hit the brakes, blasting the legacy media for "malpractice" during the pandemic and identifying Bash individually as "part of the problem."

RELATED: Damning study of over a million kids finds myocarditis only in the vaccinated

"Your job is a fierce skepticism toward authority," said Kennedy. "And you weren't doing that. You were beating up on people who were dissenting."

Bash, feathers clearly ruffled, launched into her latest defense of the experimental COVID-19 jabs that were nowhere close to being as safe or effective as advertised and were responsible for the deaths of numerous children by the Food and Drug Administration's own admission.

After Bash claimed that "the COVID vaccine prevented deaths" and alluded to data suggesting as much, Kennedy asked the host, "You think the COVID vaccine protected children?"

"Can you show me one study that shows that children were protected by the COVID vaccine?" Kennedy said between interruptions from the defensive host. "That the vaccine did more good than harm to children? Can you show me one study that shows that?"

"I can tell you that when it comes to the vaccine, there have been studies that show that because of vaccine disinformation, there could have been 100,000 to 200,000 lives in the U.S. saved," said Bash. "But because people didn't get the vaccine, that's why."

"You are saying nonsense," responded Kennedy.

The secretary wouldn't let the talking head off the hook, saying, "You say you have seen studies. Cite me the study."

Bash then tried changing the subject again, this time to talk about measles, but Kennedy claimed that the job of CNN during the pandemic was to scare people — "to put the chyrons up about 'how many people are dying' to get people to comply."

Later in the interview — after Bash attempted to blame Kennedy for the recent measles outbreaks only to unwittingly spotlight another consequence of Fauci's ruinous pandemic-era recommendations — the HHS secretary accused the host of repeating narratives "like a parrot."

"All you know how to do is repeat things that people told you and say, 'Trust the experts,'" said Kennedy.

"That's what you did during COVID. Now we know that Anthony Fauci, who was the 'expert,' was lying about everything — about masks, about the social distancing, about natural immunity, about the transmission from the vaccine, about the source of COVID," continued Kennedy. "He was lying, and you were punishing people for not trusting the experts. And now you're rolling out the experts again."

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