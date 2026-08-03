Mamdani rejects voter ID, but his grocery stores may ask shoppers for proof

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his fellow Democratic Socialists of America have long opposed voter ID requirements, but his administration may have a surprise waiting for shoppers at his government-run grocery stores.

During a press conference last week, Mamdani announced that the city's five government-run grocery stores would offer "a collection of essential staples" at prices "30% cheaper" than typical retail rates.

'We are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers, whether it be at sort of a library card-esque thing ...'

When a reporter pressed Mamdani on how the city would stop opportunists from buying up the taxpayer-subsidized groceries in bulk and flipping them for a profit, a top administration official suggested requiring shoppers to prove they are “everyday New Yorkers.”

"Our RFP makes very clear that this is a program for New Yorkers to be able to put food on the table, not a program for people to be able to make a quick buck through reselling," Mamdani responded before turning the question over to New York City Economic Development Corporation Interim President and CEO Jeanny Pak.

"We are looking to make sure that we target New Yorkers, whether it be at sort of a library card-esque thing, and also we manage who's buying and that it's focused on everyday New Yorkers," Pak said.

"So we are mindful of that, and so we're going to make sure that we have all the things in place to make — ensure that that does not happen."

RELATED: Socialist Mamdani says city-run grocery stores will undercut supermarkets by 30%

Pak did not specify how shoppers would verify their eligibility, though her reference to a "library card-esque" system suggested some form of identification or residency verification may be required to access the discounted groceries.

Spencer Pratt, the former candidate for Los Angeles mayor, slammed Mamdani on X over his contradictory positions.

"Racist Commie Mamdani is going to make you show ID in his markets. You want your government-subsidized arugula? Show your papers! Ask for ID to vote? BIGOT!!!" Pratt wrote.

"Are you starting to realize what disingenuous lying buffoons these commies are?"

This is not the first time Mamdani has faced criticism over a perceived double standard on identification requirements.

Earlier this year, New York City's emergency snow-shoveling program required paid shovelers to provide "two original forms of ID" and a Social Security number to register — a move that drew intense backlash from critics.

“Let’s get this straight: in Zohran Mamdani’s socialist utopia, it takes 2 forms of ID to SHOVEL SNOW, but no ID to vote. Make it make sense,” the House Republicans wrote on X at the time.

The first of five publicly owned grocery stores is anticipated to open in the Bronx by the end of 2027, with the remaining four storefronts slated to be operational by the end of Mamdani’s four-year term, including one in East Harlem.

Construction of the Harlem location alone is expected to carry a $30 million price tag.

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