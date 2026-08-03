Cute, useful, or lethal, robot dogs are here to stay

People have been building animal-shaped machines for centuries, winding clockwork birds and gilded lions for the amusement of courts. The robot dog belongs to that genealogy more than its manufacturers tend to acknowledge. The desire to produce an artifact that appears, even in some limited sense, to move of its own will is old.

What has changed is the capacity. Servo-motors, reinforcement learning, whole-body control, lidar, thermal cameras, and four-dimensional sensing have replaced the balance spring and the escapement wheel. The modern robot dog’s gait is careful and deliberate, the way a living dog picks across a tile floor it does not trust. The machine lifts each foot with a kind of exaggerated prudence, sets it down, adjusts, proceeds.

The tension is political as well as commercial.

The robot dog is a sophisticated tool. In 2026, the most commercially mature robot dogs are inspection platforms. Boston Dynamics’ Spot walks choreographed routes through factories and substations, reading gauges, capturing thermal data, listening for acoustic anomalies. ANYbotics’ ANYmal does the same on offshore oil platforms in the North Sea, navigating multiple floors and docking itself to recharge when the battery runs low. Unitree’s B2 can carry more than 40 kilograms at a continuous walk and sustain five hours of operation. These machines keep humans out of dangerous spaces and convert the disorder of a physical facility into structured, repeatable, auditable information. The robot dog, at its most mature, is a mobile node in a maintenance stack.

Yet the form will not stay neutral. A wheeled robot carrying the same sensors through the same substation would register as equipment. Put those sensors on four legs, give the machine a head that swivels, let it pick its way over a cable tray the way a terrier negotiates a creek bed, and the machine becomes a presence. People talk to it, name it, and step aside for it in hallways because the shape suggests a creature for whom stepping aside would be courteous. Zoomorphism is an interface strategy, a way of converting surveillance and automation into something socially legible, even likeable.

Whose best friend?

This trick works in both directions. In 1999, Sony released AIBO, a small plastic quadruped sold as entertainment, personality, and a new kind of domestic presence. AIBO could learn, express simulated emotions, and develop what Sony’s marketing called a distinct character through interaction with its owner. Sony revived the line in 2018, still framing its robot dog as something that inspires an urge to pick it up and hold it. The promised effect was a feeling.

Boston Dynamics’ Spot occupies the opposite end of the spectrum with an almost polemical clarity. Its lease terms prohibit unstructured use in the home. It is an industrial product, full stop. Both machines are called robot dogs. One sells synthetic companionship. The other sells synthetic labor. The distance between them is the distance between a stuffed animal and a forklift, except that both have four legs, a head, and the silhouette of something you might once have loved.

The tension is political as well as commercial. When the NYPD deployed its Digidog unit, the public reaction was fast and hostile. The machine was described as creepy. Critics raised the historical associations of police dogs with intimidation. The objection was never really about the technology, but instead what the technology suggested when it walked through certain neighborhoods with a badge on it. Boston Dynamics has since published ethical guidelines, pledging not to weaponize its robots and requiring law enforcement customers to adopt use policies addressing privacy and civil rights.

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Ghost Robotics, which sells a competing quadruped called Vision 60, makes no such restrictions. Its marketing spans defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and public safety with a modularity that is, by design, indifferent to the distinction between protecting and threatening. The robot dog has become a site of contestation over how much force, sensing, and autonomy the public wants walking through public space.

An uninvited guest

A robot dog is a computer with legs, and computers are vulnerable. A command-injection flaw catalogued in NIST’s National Vulnerability Database affected several Unitree quadrupeds, including models sold to consumers and industry, with the potential for an attacker to execute root commands through Wi-Fi configuration over Bluetooth. When the machine in question can walk, see, and listen, a cybersecurity vulnerability becomes a physical-access problem, a pair of eyes you did not invite into the building.

Robot dogs in 2026 are an argument in the shape of an animal. They argue that legs are better than wheels on rough terrain, that autonomy reduces risk, that data captured continuously is worth more than data captured occasionally, that the familiar silhouette of a dog can make a sensor suite feel like a colleague rather than an intrusion. Some of these arguments are sound. Some are self-serving. All of them depend on the remarkable fact that a machine borrowing the contours of an animal that humans domesticated 15,000 years ago can still make us feel something. The robot dog does not need to achieve consciousness or love you. It only needs to walk into a room with a gait you almost recognize, and you will do the rest.