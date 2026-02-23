'Jim Snow 2.0': Critics blast Mamdani’s $19 snow jobs after $30 wage pledge

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani built part of his campaign around a bold promise: a $30 minimum wage by 2030.

His plan called for phased increases: $20 per hour in 2027, $23.50 in 2028, $27 in 2029, and $30 in 2030. After that, wages would automatically adjust each year based on cost of living or productivity growth.

'You just can’t make this stuff up.'

As of January 1, 2026, New York City’s minimum wage is $17 per hour under state law.

But as a major winter storm approached the city this month, the Department of Sanitation activated an emergency snow-shoveling program paying $19.14 per hour. Overtime is set at $28.71 after 40 hours.

The temporary workers are tasked with clearing snow and ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants, and step streets.

RELATED: Mamdani goes full ‘Batman villain’ and holds New York City hostage

Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The pay rate quickly drew criticism online. Several users on X pointed to the gap between the mayor’s long-term wage proposal and the city’s current emergency pay scale.

Conservative commentator and former ESPN anchor Sage Steele weighed in: “Let me get this straight: Zohran Mamdani campaigned (ignorantly) on raising NYC’s min wage to $30/hour, but is now begging residents to shovel snow for $19/hour??”

Steele, like others, also focused on the documentation requirements tied to the job, contrasting them with New York’s voting rules, which generally do not require voters to present photo identification.

“This ... from someone who believes requiring ONE form of ID to vote is racist?? You just can’t make this stuff up,” she continued.

RELATED: Mamdani threatens massive property tax hike if Albany blocks wealth tax plan

Photo by Stephani Spindel/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Mamdani has defended the employment documentation rules, stating that federal I-9 verification laws require all employers, including municipal governments, to confirm identity and work authorization before issuing pay.

A few critics labeled the rules “Jim Snow 2.0,” framing the documentation requirement as an unnecessary barrier.

Mamdani's office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!