Mamdani goes full ‘Batman villain’ and holds New York City hostage

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled his new budget — and it’s every bit as ridiculous as BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales anticipated.

“On another episode of ‘I told you so,’ it took less than two months for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to turn, I think, into a Batman villain,” Gonzales jokes.

“You guys are going to be shocked to hear this. You’re going to be shocked to hear all of these promises of free everything, free child schools, free child care, free schools, free buses, all the free s**t, doesn’t have enough money to pay for all of the free,” she explains.

“So he’s announced that he’s basically taking the entire city hostage, and if the state government doesn’t give into his demands and implement his billionaire tax, he’s going to make you pay,” she continues.

“For those who have watched budget after budget, it is tempting to assume that we are engaging in the same dance as our predecessors. Let me assure you, nothing about this is typical. That’s why our solutions won’t be either. There are two paths to bridge this gap. The first is the most sustainable and the fairest path,” Mamdani explained at New York City Hall.

“This is the path of ending the drain on our city and raising taxes on the richest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations. The onus for resolving this crisis should not be placed on the backs of working and middle-class New Yorkers. If we do not fix this structural imbalance and do not heed the calls of New Yorkers to raise taxes on the wealthy, this crisis will not disappear,” he continued.

“It will simply return year after year, forcing harder and harsher choices each time. And if we do not go down the first path, the city will be forced down a second, more harmful path. Faced with no other choice, the city would have to exercise the only revenue lever fully within our own control. We would have to raise property taxes,” he added.

“Oh, wow. I for one am super shocked,” Gonzales says. “Like, who could have ever predicted that a Muslim commie would go on TV and lay out a list of terroristic demands?”

“Where’s the money going to come from?” she asks, before answering herself, “I know. We’re just going to tax hardworking Americans more.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.