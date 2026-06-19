Tulsi Gabbard pulls the curtain on Fauci's COVID narrative on her final day in office

Tulsi Gabbard notified President Donald Trump late last month that she was resigning as director of national intelligence.

In her final days in the role, Gabbard not only proved that those Ukraine hawks who previously smeared her as "treasonous" and "traitorous" were dead wrong in their denial of the existence and United States' funding of "more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine," but created a colossal headache for former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci.

'It’s time the American people learn the real story.'

On Thursday, Gabbard declassified and published a trove of never-before-seen communications and documents that she claimed expose "how Dr. Fauci provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus' lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024."

Besides highlighting whistleblower allegations of retaliation against intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci's zoonotic origin conclusions, the ODNI noted in its release that the declassified documents also show that Fauci's close relationships with elements of the intelligence community "enabled him to assume three key roles during the pandemic that shielded him from scrutiny as he wielded outsized influence."

Those roles, according to the ODNI, related to research funding, narrative curation, and narrative control:

"Fauci funded risky coronavirus research linked to big pharma and the pursuit of 'universal vaccines' worth trillions of dollars";

"Fauci was the behind-the-scenes adviser who, with his hand-picked experts, pushed the IC to endorse a natural, animal origin to hide his dangerous research"; and

"Fauci became the nation’s pandemic 'pundit' and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship."

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Federal documents previously established that the NIAID under Fauci and United States Agency for International Development funded an EcoHealth Alliance subcontractor's experiments on coronaviruses to the tune of $41 million.

The subcontractor listed as an investigator on the grants was Ben Hu — an individual whom Blaze News previously noted was the Wuhan Institute of Virology's lead on gain-of-function research on SARS-like coronaviruses and among the pandemic's "patients zero," having been one of the three lab researchers first infected with apparent COVID-19 in November 2019.

Fauci, whose agency funded experiments on coronaviruses at the epicenter of the pandemic, publicly pushed the theory that the virus had instead resulted from a trans-species jump from an animal to a human and promoted a controversial paper — "The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2" — which a 2024 congressional report suggested he had originally "prompted" to discredit the lab-leak theory.

The statute of limitations on charging Fauci over alleged false testimony before Congress in 2021 about gain-of-function experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology apparently expired last month. He also has a blanket pardon from former President Joe Biden.

Fauci could not immediately be reached for comment. The Justice Department did not respond by deadline.

"The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability," Gabbard said in a statement.

"The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: Politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected president by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe," continued the departing DNI. "It’s time the American people learn the real story."

Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.), who has referred Fauci to the Justice Department for criminal charges on multiple occasions, was among the many who welcomed the documents' release. He thanked Gabbard "for her leadership and service in pursuing the truth, even when it wasn't politically convenient."

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