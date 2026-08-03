‘It is illegal to be white’: Auron MacIntyre calls out white woman’s guilty verdict for using a racial slur

On April 28, 2025, Shiloh Hendrix was at the park with her child when she got into a confrontation with a man after she allegedly called his child a racial slur.

The man began videotaping her, which he later posted to social media where it went viral.

Over a year later, Hendrix has been found guilty of disorderly conduct against the man operating the camera, and BlazeTV host Steve Deace — alongside millions of freedom-loving Americans — isn’t happy with the outcome.

“What does this case tell us about the current state of the culture we’re in?” Deace asks Auron MacIntyre on the “Steve Deace Show.”

“That it is illegal to be white,” he answers, pointing out that the man in the video “was accused of sexual assault against a 16-year-old.”

“So, we have a Somali criminal, sexual assaulter, doing this, creeping on this woman with a child in the park, but she says the same word he does,” he explains. “They both say exactly the same word, but one of them was convicted of a crime for doing that.”

“And the only explanation — there’s literally only one — is that she was convicted for being white. And, of course, we see this conviction alongside Anthony Fauci and his testimony this week. And as nice as it was to see Anthony Fauci embarrassed, we all know that pretty much no penalty is coming for Anthony Fauci,” he says.

“So, we now live in a country where Shiloh Hendrix can be convicted of a crime, but Anthony Fauci can kill millions of people, destroy the economy and the lives of millions of children, and receive no penalty,” he adds.

MacIntyre tells Deace that the justice system is “entirely eroding before our eyes.”

“What she’s being judged for, therefore, is her whiteness, because if two black people were saying this to one another in any context, we wouldn’t be here with any kind of a trial in Minnesota or anywhere else,” Deace comments.

“We would just call it a rap video,” MacIntyre adds. “And that’s obviously the case. This man was harassing a woman with a child in the park. He has a history of [alleged] sexual violence against minors, but she is the violator here.”

“And let’s be clear ... she was found innocent of directing the slur at the child. It was only the slur directed at the man who was harassing her, the [alleged] sexual offender ... who she was ultimately convicted of harassing,” he continues.

“Again, this is just a hate speech law,” he adds.

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