Popular OnlyFans model takes major legal step in years-long case alleging she fatally stabbed boyfriend

A popular OnlyFans model accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death inside a Florida luxury condo in 2022 has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, her legal team confirmed to Fox News.

Courtney Clenney, 30, was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon in the death of her 27-year-old boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, according to records from the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Center.

A 'tempestuous and combative relationship.'

Clenney's attorneys, the Prieto Law Firm and Puglisi-Carames Law, stated that the agreement will not be finalized until the court accepts it and did not reveal specifics.

"We will reserve further comment on the specific terms until they are placed on the record before the court," Clenney’s attorneys said, according to Fox News.

The attorney for the stabbing victim confirmed that Clenney has reached a plea deal.

"On behalf of the Obumseli family, I am pleased to announce that defendant Courtney Clenney, the state, and the Obumseli family have reached a resolution that would avoid an unnecessary trial," the attorney said in a statement, according to WFOR-TV.

"Pleading guilty and accepting full responsibility will begin the process of bringing closure to a very tragic, life-changing event for the Obumseli family," the statement said.

Citing a court docket, People magazine reported that Clenney is scheduled to appear before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson on Aug. 10 for a plea hearing.

WFOR reported that Clenney initially pleaded not guilty of fatally stabbing Obumseli.

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Blaze News previously reported that Clenney and Obumseli arrived at their high-rise building in Miami's upscale Edgewater neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m. on April 3, 2022. Soon the couple reportedly began fighting, according to a wrongful death lawsuit Obumseli's family filed.

"Building security arrived at the Clenney unit, knocked on the door, heard yelling through the door, stood outside, and did nothing despite knowledge of Ms. Clenney’s history of past disturbances in the unit and common areas, her history of erratic, volatile, and aggressive behavior ... and her recently diagnosed mental health disorder," the complaint stated.

“By the time Ms. Clenney finished committing her crime, at 4:58 p.m., she opened the door to her unit and security saw her and her dogs covered in blood and Mr. Obumseli was already unconscious on the floor," the lawsuit asserted.

The complaint noted, "Had the building personnel or security performed their duties when they were first notified about the fight, two minutes after it started, Christian Obumseli would still be alive."

The Miami Herald reported that defense attorneys have argued that Clenney was in a tumultuous, toxic relationship with Obumseli, and that she was a victim of battered women’s syndrome and was "forced to take action in the defense of her life."

A police report said officers discovered Obumseli with a single stab wound to the torso.

Clenney stated that she hurled a knife at Obumseli from more than 10 feet away after he threw her to the ground. However, prosecutors argued that the autopsy revealed a deep puncture wound indicative of an up-close stabbing.

Clenney's attorney noted that the OnlyFans model immediately called 911, which the attorney claimed supports his client being charged with manslaughter rather than second-degree murder.

Clenney never denied she was responsible for the victim’s injuries but asserted that she was acting in self-defense, Court TV reported.

Two months before Obumseli died — Feb. 21, 2022 — Clenney was caught on video attacking her boyfriend in the elevator of their Miami apartment building, prosecutors said.

As Blaze News previously reported, Clenney was arrested in August 2022 on the Big Island of Hawaii by Hawaii County police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the relationship began in November 2020 but eventually spiraled into a "tempestuous and combative relationship," Fox News reported.

Clenney has nearly two million followers on Instagram under the name "Courtney Tailor."

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

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