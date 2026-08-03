Bloody pig masks and live spiders: The disturbing secret war eBay waged on critics

What began as criticism of eBay's business practices spiraled into one of the most bizarre corporate harassment scandals of our time, which ended in David and Ina Steiner receiving millions from the online marketplace.

And harassment may be putting it lightly — as they were sent live cockroaches, spiders, fly larvae, a bloody pig mask, and a book on dealing with the death of a spouse.

The couple’s online newsletter, EcommerceBytes, reports on eBay as well as other internet marketplaces and angered eBay executives enough for them to begin cyberstalking the pair.

“They apparently were saying bad things about eBay," BlazeTV co-host Jeff Fisher explains on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

"And that pissed eBay off, including the CEO of the company,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says.

They also sent porno magazines and listed the couples' home on Craigslist as a “nightly destination for singles, couples, and swingers.”

“They sent porn magazines on purpose to their neighbors just to embarrass David,” Gray comments.

“And don’t forget, they put a GPS tracker on their car,” Fisher says.

The couple opened a civil lawsuit against the former eBay executives in 2021, which was finally settled this year on July 27.

The payout was a whopping $55.7 million.

“That’s nice,” Gray says. “OK, that takes a little bit of the edge off all of it.”

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