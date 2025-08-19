Fired cop avoids jail time after allegedly groping OnlyFans star in X-rated 'traffic stop' video while on duty

A former Tennessee police officer will avoid a jail sentence after he made a plea deal regarding an incident involving his appearance in an X-rated video.

As Blaze News reported in May 2024, the Metro Nashville Police Department was notified that one of the department's officers allegedly appeared in an OnlyFans video titled: "Can't believe he didn't arrest me."

'That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do ...'

The video — posted on the adult-oriented subscription online platform — reportedly shows a police officer pulling a woman over. The officer's police cruiser is seen in the sexual video.

During the fake traffic stop, the cop identifies himself as "Officer Johnson."

The woman in the video allegedly pulls down her top to expose her breasts and offers that the officer may touch her.

WTVF-TV reported that the OnlyFans model offered for the "officer to grope her breasts, which he does while she is seen grabbing his crotch."

RELATED: Transracial hustler Rachel Dolezal fired from teaching job after reportedly posting explicit content to her risqué OnlyFans page

Image source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

In the video, the officer appears to have a Metro Nashville Police Department patch on the shoulder of his uniform.

Investigators determined that the cop in the X-rated video was 35-year-old Sean Herman, an officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Nashville police said in June 2024, "Specialized Investigations Division detectives discovered the video and identified him as the person in an MNPD uniform, seen in the video from the chest down, who took part in a mock traffic stop in an OnlyFans skit during which he groped the exposed breast of the female driver."

Investigators determined that the video was filmed in a warehouse parking lot on April 26, 2024, while Herman was "on duty as a patrol officer in the Madison Precinct."

Herman was fired from the department on May 9, 2024. He had been employed with the Metro Nashville Police Department for three years.

"That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do, and by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency," Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron told WTVF in May 2024.

RELATED: Ohio teacher, 50, resigns after her secret OnlyFans account is discovered, defends X-rated side hustle by quoting Shakespeare

In June 2024, Herman was arrested and charged with two counts of official misconduct. He was later released on a $3,000 bond.

On Thursday, Herman avoided a jail sentence by entering a "best interest" plea in Nashville criminal court for a felony count of official misconduct, according to the Associated Press.

"The best interest plea means that a defendant pleads guilty while maintaining factual innocence of the crime," according to the AP.

The second count of official misconduct was dropped, and Herman was sentenced to one year of supervised probation.

CBS News reported, "Additionally, he was granted judicial diversion, which means that certain eligible defendants who successfully finish probation under the judge's conditions will have their cases dismissed. They can also then request that charges be expunged from their record."

The AP added that a state board indefinitely suspended Herman's law enforcement officer certification, although he could petition for reinstatement following closure of the criminal case.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!