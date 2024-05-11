Nashville police officer fired for appearing in sexual OnlyFans video with fake traffic stop

A Nashville police officer has been fired for appearing in a sexual OnlyFans video featuring a fake traffic stop.

Officer Sean Herman – a 3-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department – was fired on Thursday.

"That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency," said Don Aaron – spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The Metro Nashville Police Department was notified on Wednesday that Officer Herman allegedly appeared in an OnlyFans video titled: "Can't believe he didn't arrest me."

The video – hosted on the adult-oriented subscription online platform – shows a woman being pulled over by the officer. The cop's police cruiser is seen in the sexual video.

The woman is in the driver's seat with a man in the passenger seat. The man in the passenger seat tells the woman that she deserved to get pulled over because she was driving too fast.

A police officer then approaches the woman's car window and tells her that she was speeding. During the fake traffic stop, he identifies himself as "Officer Johnson of PD."

When the cop asks the woman for her license and registration, she says that she doesn't have the correct documents. She tells the cop, "I'm not going to get a ticket…I’m going to show him my t**s." She then pulls down her top to expose her breasts.

"Ma’am, it’s 2024. I can see t***s on the internet any time,” the officer replies in the video.

The woman responds, "Well, what if you touched them?"

WTVF reported that the woman invited the "officer to grope her breasts, which he does while she is seen grabbing his crotch."

The video does not show the police officer's face. However, when the officer reaches into the car to grope the woman, there's a short glimpse of what appears to be a Metro Nashville Police Department patch on the shoulder of his uniform.

"Had we not seen that patch, I don’t know if we’d be having this conversation right now," WTVF investigative reporter Levi Ismail said in an Instagram video.

