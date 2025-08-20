Glenn Beck unpacks 3 HUGE wins from Trump’s Zelenskyy meeting

On August 18, just three days after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, President Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House to continue the discussion of ending the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been raging for nearly three and a half years now.

Though no agreements are finalized, the world holds greater hope than ever before that the brutal Russia-Ukraine war, with its toll of hundreds of thousands of lives and hundreds of billions in costs, is nearing its end, guided by the brilliant conductor of these intricate negotiations: President Donald Trump.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn unpacked the meeting and identified the three biggest Trump wins.

1. Re-establishing America as the global leader

Glenn continues to be amazed by Trump’s unique ability to project American power without relying on military force or being a mere participant in a global coalition. Instead, he is leading the coalition, setting the agenda, and compelling world leaders to follow his direction.

“When [Trump] won the second term, he made it very clear he was going to send a message to the world that he's changing things. … He is doing that while we have had every other president since maybe Reagan start bowing a knee to the global world order,” says Glenn.

“The world has been marching to that drum that America’s time has passed. We're not in the driver's seat any more. We need to have deference to everybody else [and] stop leading the world.”

Trump, he explains, has simultaneously reclaimed the driver’s seat, re-establishing America as “the leader of the world,” and yet managed to avoid “being the policemen of the world” — something Americans “have always wanted.”

This new new world order, with America back at the helm, was evident in Monday’s meeting, Glenn says, comparing the event to a school staff meeting where Trump is the principal and the world leaders are his students.

“He is calling all of the kids in or the teachers in because it's time we have a little conference here, and I need to tell you what's going on in your own classrooms. That's what it felt like yesterday. That is the projection of global leadership,” Glenn says.

2. Breaking the stalemate in Ukraine-Russia negotiations

In a matter of just days, President Trump has succeeded in reigniting dialogue and making headway where there’s been virtually none in over three years.

Even the biggest world leaders have acknowledged this — Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer have all condoned President Trump’s role in advancing diplomacy.

It’s clear that he’s mastered “the art of the deal,” says Glenn, adding that his genius lies in his ability to make others — even Putin — “want to be in his circle.”

He sees Trump’s direct engagement with Putin, including the mid-meeting phone call to update him, as a pivotal move that pressured him to take negotiations seriously. This diplomatic breakthrough, including discussions of an Article 5-like security agreement, is a significant win, even if the final outcome remains uncertain.

3. Leading without bureaucratic constraints

Another major win from the meeting, says Glenn, is that it revealed that Trump relies on his own judgment, sidestepping State Department advisers who have pushed ineffective policies for decades.

He contrasts Trump’s approach with previous presidents — especially post-Reagan ones — who were overly influenced by entrenched advisers.

“He's leading the State Department. He's leading the world. He's keeping his own counsel. That hasn't been done by a president in I don't know how long,” Glenn says, “and it's why we're once again the leaders of the world because these these advisers — all of these doctors and professors and people who have been in the State Department their whole life and know better than everybody — Donald Trump has said to them, ‘Shut up. I've seen your record. It doesn't work.”’

For the first time in decades, “the president of the United States is in charge of his administration.”

To hear more of Glenn’s commentary and analysis, watch the episode above.

