Ohio teacher, 50, resigns after her secret OnlyFans account is discovered, defends X-rated side hustle by quoting Shakespeare

An Ohio woman has resigned from her teaching position after school officials discovered her secret OnlyFans account. The teacher defended her X-rated side hustle by quoting Shakespeare and maintained that she is still one of the greatest English teachers to have ever worked in the school district.

Jennifer Ruziscka, 50, had worked for the Springfield Local School District for nearly 30 years until her pornographic side gig was revealed.

Ruziscka had been a Springfield High School English teacher, cheerleading coach, and yearbook adviser. She reportedly earned a salary of $74,720 at the time she resigned.

Upon learning that the teacher had been moonlighting as an OnlyFans model, the school district launched an investigation into Ruziscka on Jan. 26.

"Springfield Local Schools was made aware of allegations where one of its teachers was participating in conduct unbecoming of a professional educator,” district Superintendent Matt Geha told the WTOL. "That teacher was put on administrative leave as of Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, with the last day in the classroom Friday, Jan. 26, 2024."

Geha noted that "the evidence was secured with guidance from the district attorney."

On Feb. 2, Geha penned a letter to update the Ohio Board of Education about the situation of a teacher operating a "pornographic/sexually graphic website."

School district officials said Ruziscka faced discipline because her content on the subscription sites OnlyFans and Fansly had violated her teaching licenses' conduct and technology policies.

The code of conduct for "Appropriate and Responsible Use of Technology" states:

Educators shall maintain appropriate boundaries with colleagues, students and the school community when using technology and electronic communications. While maintaining their constitutional rights, educators recognize that when using technology, the words they choose and the context of their statements can reflect negatively on the positions, schools and the profession.

Geha added, "Conduct unbecoming includes but is not limited to using technology, social media or other electronic communications to host, post, or distribute improper or inappropriate material that could be reasonably accessed by the school community, including, but not limited to, pornography, obscene material."

OnlyFans and Fansly are subscription-based social media platforms that host content that is primarily adult-oriented.

WTOL reported that Ruziscka operated the pornographic accounts under the name "jenniferssecrets," where she charges patrons between $25 to $99 a month to subscribe to view her pornographic content.

The bio on her Fansly account reads: "If you can keep a secret, you can call me Miss Jennifer, the one who can give you some lessons focused solely on a lady’s libido."

The account said it offers "highly intensive curriculum filled with virtual learning videos, hands on activities, and private tutoring sessions."

The page encourages users to subscribe to her account and "let what happens here be our little secret."

Ruziscka resigned from the school on Jan. 29, just two days before a disciplinary meeting was scheduled.

The teacher defended her X-rated side hustle by quoting William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet."



Ruziscka told WTOL this month, "In William Shakespeare's 'The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet,' as Juliet laments Romeo being a Montague, the only son of her family’s great enemy, she recognizes, 'A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.'"

"Likewise, people can label me anything they want to; however, it doesn’t change the commendable level of dedication and exemplary work ethic I execute as an educator," she explained. "Regardless of what I do in my private life for the sake of keeping a roof over my family’s head and a car parked in the garage, I remain one of the greatest English teachers ever to serve in the Springfield Local School District."

The teacher continued, "My students learn to value their personal and academic growth in my classroom, which is an environment where they are embraced for their individuality, they are engaged to apply their talents, and they are enlightened about their true potential. The numerous accolades and recognition I have earned over the 28 years I spent in SLS is evidence of that."

Ruziscka now is an online English language arts tutor for grades 7-12 to reduce dropout rates, according to her LinkedIn profile.

