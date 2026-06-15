'120 labs': New intelligence drop reveals shocking truth about claims of US-funded Ukrainian biolabs

After years of accusations and abuse, those who have warned about previously concealed biolabs performing potentially dangerous work have seemingly been vindicated.

On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard broke "new ground" with the release of new information regarding the existence and United States' funding of "more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine."

These four labs alone ... cost the American taxpayer over $9.25 million.

Blaze News previously reported that Gabbard has been calling for the investigation and increased oversight of the alleged foreign labs for at least four years, during which time she has been called a traitor for "parroting false Russian propaganda" by failed presidential candidate Mitt Romney, for example.

Now in a position to take action on this issue, Gabbard has begun the release of never-before-seen evidence of United States-funded biolabs, many of which are in Ukraine and which she said "could be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war."

RELATED: Vindicated? Gabbard probes the biolabs Romney called her a 'traitor' for mentioning.

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"Many of these U.S. government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens and in some cases included dangerous gain-of-function research, with very little visibility or oversight," Gabbard said in the announcement.

Gabbard called out some of the biggest offenders in what she characterized as a "cover-up," adding that the administration is committed to uncovering the information about these labs that has, until now, been concealed.

"Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact that research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians and so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci as well as entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied repeatedly to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs," she said. "Not only did they lie, they threatened those who attempted to expose the truth."

This first release, found here, shows the location of "over 40 labs built and supported" in Ukraine, including a biosafety level 3-designated lab for human research and an "unknown" lab at the same level that is also marked as a location for biological weapons storage. Microbes at a lab with biosafety level 3 designation "can cause serious or potentially lethal disease through respiratory transmission," according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention training page.

The ODNI document notes that a biological weapons repository may contain dangerous pathogens, including but not limited to: "anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, swine fever, Newcastle disease, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, the plague, rickettsia, etc."

Most importantly, perhaps, is the third page of the document released by ODNI, which shows four examples of biolabs built and funded by the U.S. government.

The examples — together with the total cost in U.S. dollars, including design and construction, lab equipment, and furniture — are listed as follows: Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory, Kherson Oblast Laboratory Center, $1,728,822; Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, $2,109,375.23; Central Reference Laboratory, Ukrainian Research Antiplague Institute, $3,492,551; Zakarpartska Diagnostic Laboratory, Zakarpartska Oblast Laboratory Center, $1,920,432.

These four labs alone, according to this information, cost the American taxpayer over $9.25 million.

The press announcement noted that this information release was published in cooperation with Executive Order 14292, signed by President Trump.

In this executive order, titled "Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research," Trump ordered the ending of federally funded biological research in foreign countries that lack adequate oversight and in "countries of concern."

Gabbard has directed the intelligence community to learn more about these labs, and she claims they are already "learning new details ... on clinical trials that are under way at these facilities and that are raising significant ethical, financial, and security concerns regarding the supposed public health initiatives and U.S. national security."

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