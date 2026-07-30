Six weeks later, McConnell’s latest 'proof of life' photo only fuels more conspiracy theories

Six weeks after Mitch McConnell was hospitalized for a fall and pneumonia, he has yet to be cleared to return to work — but his office did share a brand-new proof-of-life photo of him.

In the statement accompanying the photo, McConnell claimed to be going through “intense physical therapy” and said he would not be making an appearance at any events in the near future.

“That's the same picture,” “Pat Gray Unleashed" co-host Jeff Fisher comments.

“We don’t even know that that’s recent. We don’t know if it’s real. Could be AI,” Gray says.

The photo, Gray points out, is eerily similar to the first photo released of McConnell. He’s sitting while his wife has her hand on his arm.

“The only difference is sitting in a different chair,” he says.

While the walls in both photos appear to look exactly the same, in the first photo he’s holding a newspaper, and in the second he’s not.

“What kind of game are they playing with the American people?” Gray asks.

“We’re obviously being scammed and played for fools,” he adds.

“We don’t understand why,” Fisher chimes in.

“No. What is it accomplishing?” Gray asks. “If he’s incapacitated-slash-dead, what is this doing for you to not tell the American people?”

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