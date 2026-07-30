'No mother deserves that': Florida man shot and killed his mother before abusing her body, police say

A 23-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his mother, whom he accused of abusing him for many years, according to Florida police.

George Beemer called police on Saturday morning complaining of chest pains, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. After he was transported to a hospital, another 911 call reported that the home had caught fire.

'I was devastated, absolutely devastated, and I can't even stop thinking about it.'

Firefighters found the badly burned remains of a woman inside the home.

Police said that Beemer's friend told them he had admitted to killing his mother and lighting the home on fire.

A medical examiner ruled the woman's cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death a homicide.

In testimony at court, a detective indicated that relatives had reported frequent arguments between the two and that the son would often break furniture in anger.

Beemer allegedly told police that his mother molested him and that he had had enough the day he killed her.

A friend of the mother told WINK-TV there's no truth to the allegation.

"There's absolutely no way," the friend said. "No, no, absolutely never, never, no. I can't buy it. I will never buy it. He's using it as a defense mechanism to think that there's any remote chance that this was justified."

The friend said her first reaction to the news was to wonder what kind of drugs the son was on that day.

"I was devastated, absolutely devastated, and I can't even stop thinking about it," the friend added. "My oldest put me through hell and back, and I can remember sitting and talking with her. No mother deserves that."

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Beemer was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree arson, as well as abuse of a dead human body.

He was held without bond, and his arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Police also said one cat was found alive inside the home, and one cat was found burned to death.

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