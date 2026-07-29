Leaked Fauci diary reignites COVID outrage: ‘Everything he’s done to a beagle should be done to him’

For years, critics of Anthony Fauci argued that the nation’s top public health official knew more about COVID-19’s origins than he was willing to admit — and now the release of his diary proves they were right.

And Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been all over it.

“Senator Rand Paul has also been very into this. In fact, he took a beating multiple times in hearings where, you know, look, he was just quite clearly right when he was describing things like gain-of-function research,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere comments.

And both Stu and co-host Dave Landau support Paul in his fight to bring down the man who led Americans astray, as they believe what he did to the country was unforgivable.

“Fauci made it so kids couldn’t socialize for two years, which means he figured out a whole new way to cause autism without even using a vaccine, and then he was forcing vaccines,” Dave says.

“If you were in the Northeast, I mean, your kids didn’t go to school for up to a year and a half,” Stu agrees.

Dave admits that he has “hate for this guy for what he did to this country” that can’t be faked.

“Like, I f**king hate this guy. I’m sorry, I really do. I really think everything he’s done to a beagle should be done to him and on public TV,” he says, referencing the fatal experiments Fauci carried out on Beagles.

“I hate him,” he adds.

And Paul clearly does too.

In a thread on X, he wrote: “My investigation uncovered that Anthony Fauci kept a diary. What he wrote privately and what he told the country are two different stories.”

On January 26, 2020, Fauci wrote: “Now we know that the market was not the source. It was the amplifier.”

“He believes the wet market is not the source of this and then goes on for as long as I can remember saying up until now that there was natural origin and that’s where it came from,” Stu explains.

“I believe it was called the Wuhan COVID-19 lab,” Dave adds.

“They’re like, ‘No, somebody ate a bat sandwich four doors down.’ And you’re like, ‘Right, but where was it near?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, it’s certainly not near the Fauci-made-this-disease lab,’” he continues.

In another diary entry from February 1, 2020, Fauci admitted that only 2 out of 12 scientists on a call believed the virus was natural.

“The rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible,” he wrote.

“The lab leak theory. That’s what it is,” Stu says.

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