LIFE ON MARS? Bizarre formation in NASA photo sparks red planet conspiracy theory

An apparent lack of trust in NASA combined with some rarely seen photographs from the surface of Mars has fueled a strange conspiracy theory online.

One UFO researcher says there is a secret hiding in plain sight in an old photo from NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover, which he discovered using only the naked eye.

'These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock.'

Star war

The Mars rover has been on the red planet for nearly 14 years at this point, compiling a massive database of nearly 775,000 images.

One of those images from February 2022 has recirculated thanks to UFO researcher Scott C. Waring and outlet the Daily Mail. The U.K. website reported on Waring's claim on Wednesday, which stated that the four-year-old NASA photo showed something citizens weren't meant to see.

"This is a[n] unexploded missile laying on the surface of Mars just meter[s] from the NASA rover," Waring wrote about the photo. "This is undeniable proof that there was a huge war on Mars long ago that killed not only the enemy, but most living things on the surface of Mars."

The bold claim stems via a photo dump from the rover during NASA's exploration of the Greenheugh Pediment in 2021. At the time, NASA said the rover was taking a look at "far-field rock targets."

The space agency has not offered an explanation for the image — which appears to simply be a rock formation — but it has indirectly addressed prior claims Waring has made.

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Feb. 2022. Image courtesy NASA.gov

'Intelligent beings'

NASA images of other rock formations on Mars from May 2022 led Waring to say, "What looks like cut boulders is actually clay-type walls and an entrance way made by intelligent beings who needed protection from the elements."

"We had them on Earth long ago, and they had them on Mars long ago," he claimed.

However, NASA described the "door-shaped" opening as a naturally occurring fracture. The agency measured the opening at about 12 inches tall and 16 inches wide, "similar in size to a dog door."

"These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars," NASA added.

NASA has revealed other Martian theories in recent months, including claims surrounding the evidence of water and possible life.

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Sept. 2026: 'Formations suggest ancient groundwater flowed.' Image courtesy NASA.gov

Home truth

In February, the space agency said that "spiderweb" formations suggested "ancient groundwater flowed" on the planet later than scientists had previously expected. This raised new questions about how long microbial life could have survived on Mars, NASA wrote.

To that end, NASA's Ashwin Vasavada said in April that a newly discovered set of molecules "increases the prospect that Mars offered a home for life in the ancient past."

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