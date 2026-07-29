Teen girls say WNBA co-owner CURSED at them for holding sign thanking Sophie Cunningham during game

The woke backlash against WNBA player Sophie Cunningham defending women in sports has seemingly morphed into fury against two teenage girls who held up a sign at a game Tuesday in Seattle, where the Seattle Storm were taking on Cunningham's Indiana Fever.

The sign read, "Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls!" and the girls wore shirts from the XX-XY athletics brand that promotes opposition to biological males in women's sports.

'We weren't trying to be political. We were just trying to support Sophie.'

"We were being super respectful. We were just holding our signs and cheering for both teams," one of the teens said to investigative journalist Brandi Kruse.

The teens said an older lady confronted them, told them that "Jesus loves everyone," and then called them "f**king insane" while pointing to her head.

"For you to come here and pull this s**t," she reportedly added.

Kruse posted video on social media of her interview with the girls from outside the Seattle Storm arena. Kruse also identified the culprit as Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton.

"One of them was left in tears," Kruse said of the girls. "I tried to get security involved and was told I should email the front office."

One of the teens said she was shocked by the co-owner's behavior.

"She's also a woman, and she just kinda cussed out two 16-year-olds that were just trying to have fun. We weren't trying to be political. We were just trying to support Sophie," she added.

The team responded to reports of the incident with a statement from majority owner Ginny Gilder.

"We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night's game," the statement reads. "We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect."

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Kruse asked one of the teens to sum up her takeaway from the incident.

"Maybe we're not being very hateful, and maybe they should work on being more kind to people, even though our opinions differ," she said. "Because we were being respectful and kind people, and I don't care if you think something else. It's your opinion, but obviously she was not happy."

Kruse said she would continue to investigate the incident.

"As usual, the people preaching 'love and inclusion' prove to be the most hateful bigots of all. I will have much more ... and none of the culprits will be spared my fury," she added.

The Fever beat the Storm, 105-95.

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