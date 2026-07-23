Caitlin Clark puts black lesbians at risk of death, USA Today writer suggests — and cites Emmett Till lynching

An outrageous sports column in USA Today implies that a white WNBA player has put gay black women at risk of lynching by asking for foul calls when she has been assaulted on the court.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's plight has become a racial battle in the culture wars, as some have accused her of white privilege for demanding attention when fouled by opponents who are often black.

'Nancy Armour should be out in a straight jacket and locked up. We can't have these types of smooth brains roaming freely in society.'

Nancy Armour ratcheted up the tension by typing up a screed linking the basketball fouls to the horrific racist lynching of black 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955.

"It shouldn't need reminding this country has an awful history of Black people being harmed, even killed, in the name of 'defending' white women," she wrote.

"The irony of the WNBA's All-Star Game is that it's happening this weekend in Chicago, the hometown of Emmett Till, who became an icon of the civil rights movement after his tragic murder," she added.

"While it's incumbent on the WNBA to do more to protect its players, there also should be an expectation on Clark to recognize the broader implications of her actions," she continued.

Armour further emphasized the point by noting that "the WNBA is made up predominantly of Black women, many of them queer." Clark's heterosexuality has previously been a topic of conversation.

The bizarre opinion piece led to bewilderment and outrage online.

"Congrats to USA Today's Nancy Armour! She has written the dumbest paragraph not only of my lifetime but in the history of sports," Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports responded.

"Nancy Armour should be out in a straight jacket and locked up. We can't have these types of smooth brains roaming freely in society," he added.

The outrage led to a statement from Armour and a rewrite of the piece. She admitted only to an "inartful" comparison that needed more context.

"However, this point stands: There is a history in this country of perceived threats to white women being weaponized against African-Americans, and the danger that poses to Black players in the league," she wrote. "Players have been abused online and have reported receiving death threats. That has to be taken more seriously."

RELATED: USA Today obliterated online over bizarre claim about transgender athletes

Armour also locked up her account on the X platform.

The same writer was mocked and ridiculed in June when she wrote another opinion piece claiming there was no physical advantage of biological males over females in sports. She protected her X account after that public clamor as well.

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