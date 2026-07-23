Not your typical road rage attack: Suspect wields meat cleaver in early morning assault, police say

Yes — a meat cleaver.

The tool typically used to chop animal bones and cut through thick pieces of meat was used as a weapon during a road rage attack in northeast Queens early Thursday morning, leaving a 47-year-old man with multiple wounds, the New York Post reported.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The violent confrontation unfolded around 5:35 a.m. near the intersection of 126th Street and 26th Avenue in the waterfront neighborhood of College Point after an apparent vehicle collision and argument.

According to police, the suspect was armed with a meat cleaver and stabbed the victim in the head, chest, and arm before fleeing the scene.

Emergency responders rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The victim had been driving a white Toyota Sienna minivan at the time of the attack.

Investigators recovered the meat cleaver allegedly used in the assault; it's seen on the street as police taped off the area in the WABC-TV video below.

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The suspect is described as an Asian man wearing a white shirt and jeans. Police have not released any information about the vehicle he was driving.

No arrests have been made as the search for the suspect continues.

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