Feeding Our Future scammer CRIES in court before being sentenced for bribing juror with $120,000

The massive fraud scam in Minnesota's Feeding Our Future nonprofit continues to grow after one convicted fraudster has been sentenced to an additional decade in prison for bribing a juror.

Abdiaziz Shafii Farah pleaded guilty to participating in the attempted scheme to bribe a juror with $120,000 in order to secure an acquittal.

'Farah and his co-defendants participated in an unprecedented attack on the justice system.'

Four others were implicated in the bribery scheme that was revealed in June 2024.

A woman appearing to be Somali dropped off the money bag with a family member of the juror, as previously reported by Blaze News.

"This is for juror 52," an alleged note on the bag read. "Tell her there will be another bag for her if she votes to acquit."

The juror called the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the investigation led to seven defendants being arrested and jailed for the duration of their trial after they had been allowed to appear on their own recognizance. That juror was dismissed, and the others were questioned about whether they had been approached for bribery.

Farah had already pleaded guilty to numerous charges related to the multimillion-dollar scam and was sentenced in August to 28 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Farah was sentenced to an additional 10 years for the bribery charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Murphy emphasized during sentencing how jury bribery could have a "chilling effect" on jury selection.

"How creepy is it that a defendant in a case was stalking you, both online and in real life?" he asked. "Following you home, coming to your door?"

Prosecutors alleged that the defendants had targeted that juror because she was the youngest juror and a minority. They obtained evidence that showed they wanted her to persuade other jurors to vote for acquittal based on claims of racial bias.

Farah spoke before being sentenced and cried during an apology to the court, the juror, and the prosecutors.

"My biggest regret revolves around the negative impact my conduct has had on my community, our great state, and the judicial system," he said. "My conduct has cost me more than I ever imagined, and I am responsible for it."

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He also said the time he has spent in jail has humbled him.

"Farah and his co-defendants participated in an unprecedented attack on the justice system," Murphy added.

All of the defendants charged in the bribery scheme pleaded guilty. Five of the seven defendants in the original case were convicted, while the other two were acquitted.

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