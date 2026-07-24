SUPER FLOP: Sneering ‘Supergirl’ flees multiplex for home streaming

Turns out Supergirl is faster than a speeding bullet.

One of the summer’s biggest flops is heading to home video — already.

'I said it last night, but I’ll say it again. Man I’m so tired of this f**king president.'

“Supergirl,” the latest Hollywood clunker, will be available via VOD platforms starting July 28. The movie earned tepid reviews and gave YouTube channels endless content. The film also recalled Jay Sherman’s signature catchphrase from TV’s “The Critic”: “It stinks.”

The film barely crossed the $70 million mark domestically and will cost Warner Bros. more than $100 million in the final tally.

Star Milly Alcock did her best Rachel Zegler imitation during the publicity for the film. But nothing could save a movie with a lousy script and an unlikely heroine.

Somewhere, original Supergirl Helen Slater is smiling into her mug of Joe.

Jam bland

Dave Matthews wants in on that sweet, sweet Springsteen action. And by “action,” we mean lecturing concert-goers with anti-Trump screeds. The Boss has spent the last few months hectoring fans who paid huge sums to attend the singer’s current tour.

Some blue-collar hero.

Now, it’s Matthews’ turn. He’s using his stage time to tell fans what he thinks about President Donald Trump.

“I said it last night, but I’ll say it again. Man, I’m so tired of this f**king president.”

That’s not the only thing that’s exhausting lately.

RELATED: 'Supergirl' has disastrous opening after star declares character 'doesn't live inside the binary'

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Party line

Jimmy Fallon makes a mediocre Johnny Carson but a fine useful idiot.

“The Tonight Show” host has a habit of laundering Democrat talking points over the years. He covered up President Joe Biden’s decline, allowed Mike Bloomberg to use his NBC perch as a political ad, and hasn’t said much about the DSA politicians conquering the Democratic Party.

He’s useful to all the wrong people.

This week, he let actor/author John Leguizamo pitch his new children's book to the masses. Left unsaid? The book extols the virtues of Greta Thunberg and multiple communists, including Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Diego Rivera, and artist Frida Kahlo.

What’s next, a Hugo Chavez pop-up book? Just know Fallon will be first in line to promote it.

Joy ride

Joy Behar doesn’t remotely look her age. She’s 83. She still sounds like an old crank who sees conspiracies wherever she goes.

That may (may?) explain her newest anti-Trump rant. And, to her credit, it’s an original.

A stark raving mad original, to be exact. Behar used her “View” perch ( which is totally a news program!) to suggest that the Saudis bought off President Donald Trump to make a nuclear bomb.

And said bomb might go off over Cleveland . What about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

“… he's making a deal with the Saudi Arabians that will allow them to produce a nuclear weapon.”

Uh, no.

“Then we'll go to war with the 9/11 group. The Saudis were behind 9/11 and — and — are they waiting for him to drop a nuke on Cleveland? … Now I'm scared. See, I grew up hiding under the desk.”

It’s amazing her fellow “View” hosts aren’t hiding somewhere, anywhere, when she starts yapping.

RELATED: EMMY-BARRASSMENT: TV king Taylor Sheridan snubbed, while canceled Colbert cleans up

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Still the Captain

William Shatner is a legend. Full stop.

The 95-year-old’s “Star Trek” career sealed that deal. Add the eclectic music, a killer role on “Boston Legal,” and his endlessly joyful Twitter posts, and his legendary status is secure. Did we mention he has a running feud with far-left “Star Trek” alum George Takei?

Now, we’re learning he beat back stage-four cancer and helped his adult daughter do the same. The Shatners shared their remarkable story with People magazine .

Live long and prosper, indeed!

Swinging on a star

If you thought swinging from rooftops was hard, wait until you hear what actor Tom Holland must do next.

The “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star goes from the MCU to classic Hollywood with the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic. And he won’t be using stunt doubles or AI to re-create Astaire’s signature elegance.

“I did my first few rehearsals recently. And it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud.”

Good luck, Peter Parker. You’re gonna need it.

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