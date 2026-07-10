EMMY-BARRASSMENT: TV king Taylor Sheridan snubbed, while canceled Colbert cleans up

Taylor Sheridan is the undisputed king of modern TV.

“Yellowstone.” “Tulsa King.” “Landman.” “Dutton Ranch.” “The Madison.” “1923.”

What, is Willy gender fluid this time around?

He’s prolific and popular, drawing the biggest names to his shows. Think Billy Bob Thornton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Kevin Costner.

He just can’t buy himself an Emmy. The mega-producer got shut out, again, this week while Stephen Colbert’s canceled “Late Show” earned a record nine nominations. Could it have something to do with Sheridan’s embrace of heartland stories and Colbert’s failed war against a certain president?

Forget about it, Taylor. It’s Hollywood town ...

'Moana' lost at sea

Let’s give Dwayne Johnson credit. He’s no Rachel Zegler (or Milly Alcock, for that matter). Those stars hurt their respective films (“Snow White” and “Supergirl”) with their disastrous press interviews.

Johnson knows better. He’s generally positive, and after he stepped on a banana peel by endorsing Joe Biden, Johnson announced he’s steering clear of politics.

Smart.

Yet his newest Disney venture, a live-action “Moana,” looks like another blockbuster dud. The film could earn as little as $40 million in its opening weekend, a fine haul for most movies but not an expensive Disney romp.

We can smell what the Rock is cooking, and it might be another “Baywatch” ...

#OscarsSoWhat?

Are we heading toward #OscarsSoWhite: the sequel? A new report reveals interesting data points regarding “representation” within the industry. Never mind that said diversity measures never include Christians, conservatives, or gasp, Christian conservatives.

We’ll set that on a shelf for now.

Those Emmy nominations indicate diminishing DEI. TheWrap.com reports that “representation for actors of color at the 2026 Emmys continued to decline sharply, with only 18 performers from Asian, black. and Latino communities represented among the 91 nominees.”

That’s down from last year, when 24 of the 92 nominees were "POCs."

How do we even know this? It's simple: Entertainment news outlets like far-left TheWrap.com pore over every award nomination list looking for the slightest insinuation of bias.

Kevin Sorbo, canceled by the industry for being a Christian conservative, couldn’t be reached for comment ...

RELATED: 'Landman': Is Taylor Sheridan's gritty oil drama the last honest show about America?

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Save the whale

What’s the one word that sets a movie lover’s teeth on edge? “Reimagining.” Yes, it’s happening, again, and the victim this time is a poor, innocent whale.

“Free Willy,” the 1993 charmer, is heading back to captivity. And naturally, the folks behind the project aren’t settling for a mere "remake" ... or even "reboot."

No, they used the other “R” word, or at least the Hollywood Reporter used it twice in the story tied to the new version of the classic, feel-good flick. What, is Willy gender fluid this time around?

Why change what isn’t broken? The original film spawned two sequels and an animated series. Now, this.

Keiko the whale deserves better.

'Ghostbusters' helmer gets 'Detention'

"Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig is directing his first horror movie.

Or second, if you count his “Ghostbusters” reboot. That high-profile flop may have been light on scares — or laughs, for that matter — but it was certainly a nightmare for Sony. As well as for anyone who managed to sit through it.

Should we expect another cinematic atrocity?

His recent action-comedy "Jackpot" would seem to suggest we should. That Prime Video original went bust as one of the worst movies of 2024.

Or any year, really.

But let's not forget that Feig has fought his way out of director's jail before — by helming “A Simple Favor” and its 2025 straight-to-video sequel, plus last year’s surprise hit “The Housemaid” with Sydney Sweeney.

Now, Feig is teaming with horror maven Jason Blum to direct “Detention.” Literally nothing is known about the project for now — except that Feig expects to go "darker" than ever before.

Let's hope that refers to the story — and the mood of innocent moviegoers after wasting two hours ...

Sheen settles

We wouldn’t call this “winning.” Not even close.

Troubled actor Charlie Sheen has agreed to pay ex-wife Brooke Mueller $500,000 in back child support. The move means the former couple won’t have to litigate the matter in court. That’s probably wise, but skimping out on child support is terrible, period.

Sheen has seemingly cleaned up his life, apologized for his manic “tiger blood” phase, and opened up via his 2025 autobiography “The Book of Sheen.”

Let’s hope this ends up being one of the last vestiges of his chaotic bad-boy phase.