Pop star Olivia Rodrigo hosts all-female music fest to fund Planned Parenthood; 'I am so ecstatic'

Singer Olivia Rodrigo says her upcoming all-female music festival is dedicated to "advancing and advocating for women and girls."

Strangely, this seems to mostly translate to donating money to pro-abortion and race-based advocacy groups.

'I've had a dream of doing this festival for years.'

Dream theater

Rodrigo made headlines more than two years ago when she partnered with a national abortion network to give out emergency contraceptives — the morning-after pill — to concert attendees on her tour. After the story made the rounds, Rodrigo's publicity team put a stop to it and asked the group to cease handing out its packages that included two boxes of the pills and promotional codes that linked to an abortion fund.

Now, the 23-year-old has taken things a step further by hosting her own music festival to promote "meaningful change."

"Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all," Rodrigo wrote on X. "I've had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!!"

The singer noted that "100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls."

These organizations include abortion clinic Planned Parenthood as well as several other abortion advocacy groups.

Other partners featured are the Center for Reproductive Rights and the National Institute for Reproductive Health, which says it is invested in the "fight" to "expand access to abortion and contraception and advance health equity."

RELATED: Abortion promoters told to stop handing out morning-after pills at Olivia Rodrigo concerts due to the presence of children

truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all. i’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and i am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to charities… pic.twitter.com/bPXHfLl1WJ

— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) June 22, 2026

Immigrant song

Race-centric advocacy groups are also getting support, including the Black Mamas Matter Alliance and the Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health.

Another partner, the National Domestic Workers Alliance, notes that while it supports domestic workers, the women they back are "mostly women of color [and] immigrants" as well as "mothers and low-wage workers."

The company also has a directive dedicated to "black domestic workers," with the title "We Dream in Black."

The upcoming music festival takes place in August in Irvine, California, featuring artists like Doechii, Chappell Roan, and Sarah McLachlan and Stevie Nicks as special guests.

Outlet Young Hollywood described the festival as a way to "bring women together," while creating a "safe and welcoming space" that will support "queer and female communities by donating profits to charities focused on social justice and helping women."

RELATED: 'I'm really excited': Pop star Olivia Rodrigo gives out morning-after pills at concerts for 'reproductive health freedom'

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vaxxin' and relaxin'

In 2021, Rodrigo visited President Joe Biden at the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccination among American youth, with the president claiming it was of the utmost importance for those ages 16 to 25 to get vaccinated.

At the time, Rodrigo said she was "beyond honored and humbled" to "help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccinations."

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