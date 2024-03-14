'I'm really excited': Pop star Olivia Rodrigo gives out morning-after pills at concerts for 'reproductive health freedom'

Gen-Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo said she partnered with a national abortion network and decided to give out emergency contraceptives — often referred to as the morning-after pill — to concert attendees on her tour.

As part of her Guts World Tour, Rodrigo partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds in order to give away the emergency birth control called Julie, which is meant to prevent pregnancy if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

"With Julie, people are getting more than a pill; they're getting the information and support they need to make the best decisions. We want to help our customers live out a better morning after," the manufacturer said in a press release.

"Before I pop onstage, I wanted to come on here and talk about things I'm really excited about," Rodrigo told her nearly 900,000 TikTok followers. "The 'Fund 4 Good' works to support all women, girls, and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."



"For the North American leg of the tour, I'll be partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds to help those impacted with health-care barriers to get the reproductive health care they deserve."







Rodrigo's Fund 4 Good will work through the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit.

Its mission statement called it a "global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for women and girls through direct support of community based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence."

The new fund was unable to stick with just the abortion issue, however, as it also announced it would be fighting racism and misogyny.

"For the North American GUTS world tour, Olivia will partner with local chapters of the National Network of Abortion Funds to ensure those most impacted by systemic racism, misogyny, and healthcare barriers can get the reproductive care they deserve."

Fans of the 21-year-old singer received a progressive care package at Rodrigo's March 12, 2024, show in St. Louis, Missouri.

The package included two boxes of Julie and promotional codes that linked to the Missouri Abortion Fund. Other concert goers reported getting free condoms and stickers at the concert, Variety reported.

Rodrigo is no stranger to political activism; in 2021, at just 18 years old, she appeared at the White House to promote vaccine efficacy with a similarly marketed, kid-targeted tagline that vaccines are "Good 4 U," a play on her hit song of the same name.

The singer has more than 13 million YouTube followers and approximately 37 million followers on Instagram.

She got her start on Disney programming at 13 years old before working on the oddly named "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" from 16 to 19.

Her music career began in 2020 after signing with Geffen and Interscope Records.

