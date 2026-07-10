He WARNED us in 1950, and nobody listened: ‘McCarthy wasn’t wrong. He was just early’

More than 75 years after Joseph McCarthy delivered one of his most controversial warnings, BlazeTV host Steve Deace believes history is proving him right.

In a 1950 speech, McCarthy drew a distinction between everyday Democratic voters and what he described as a small faction of communist-influenced operatives steering the party from within.

“There are definitely two groups of Democrats as of today,” McCarthy began. “Number one, there are the millions of loyal Americans who have voted the Democrat tickets. Individuals who are just as loyal, who hate communism just as much and love America just as much as the average Republican.”

“On the other hand, there is that small, closely knit group of administration Democrats who are now the complete prisoners and under the complete domination of the bureaucratic communistic Frankenstein, which they themselves have created,” he continued.

“To call them Democrats is an insult to the millions of loyal American Democrats. They shouldn’t be called Democrats.They should be referred to properly as the Commie-crat Party,” he added.

“Joseph McCarthy wasn’t wrong. He was just early,” Deace says after listening to McCarthy’s warning.

“Absolutely, he was right. And essentially what he’s saying in that clip is that not all Democrats are communists, but all communists are Democrats, which is something that for the last 15, 20 years that you’ve been on the air, Steve, you could have said every day that ends in ‘y’ and twice on Sundays,” Aaron McIntire agrees.

“I don’t really know how much clearer it could be at this point, because ... not only are they out of the shadows, they are loud and proud about it at this point,” he says, pointing out that they call themselves “socialists” to soften what they stand for.

“They want to call themselves ‘those who stand in solidarity’ like that moron from New York said, 'Solidarity means abolishing ICE,'” he continues, adding, “They want to cloak themselves in a lot of euphemisms, but at the heart of it, they are communists. So he was right on the money, just ahead of his time.”

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