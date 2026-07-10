Asylum-seeking boyfriend of American mother flees Ireland after her brutal murder

Yet another violent attack in the U.K. involving a migrant suspect has occurred, this time leaving an American woman dead.

Irish police and emergency services responded on Tuesday to a rented home in the southwestern town of Killarney, where the bloody body of 43-year-old New York native Jamey Carney had been discovered by her 13-year-old daughter.

'Do not use this to become bigoted or racist or prejudiced in any way.'

Following a postmortem examination by state pathologist Linda Mulligan, police launched a murder investigation into Carney's death — an investigation aided by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

While Carney suffered a brutal assault and significant head injuries, Mulligan concluded that suffocation was the ultimate cause of death, reported the Irish Times. Carney had moved to Ireland with her daughter in 2021.

Early in their investigation, authorities determined that "a person of interest" had "left the jurisdiction in the early hours of Tuesday 7th July prior to the body of the deceased female being discovered."

The suspect, who has been identified as 28-year-old Ahmad Al-Saqar, is believed to have successfully boarded a flight at Dublin Airport bound for Istanbul, Turkey, just prior to the discovery of the body.

Irish police are reportedly working with Europol and Interpol in hopes of establishing whether Al-Saqar is still in Turkey or has traveled to another Middle Eastern location.

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Pro-Palestinian protesters march in the streets of Ireland in 2024. Huzeyfe Tastan/Anadolu/Getty Images

Al-Saqar, who features in Carney's profile picture on Facebook, is originally from Jordan and apparently has contacts in Syria and Turkey. He reportedly launched an asylum bid in Ireland after arriving there in 2024.

According to Extra.ie, while asylum-seekers must surrender their passports to the International Protection Office at the time of making their applications, Irish authorities gave Al-Saqar his passport back because he had been granted subsidiary protection — status given to someone who doesn't qualify as a refugee but would supposedly face "serious" harm if sent back to his home country.

A police source told the Irish Times that the suspect was not only known to Carney but regularly stayed at her home. Their apparent 18-month romantic relationship complicates the investigation because if ultimately questioned, he could explain away his DNA on the premises.

According to the Irish Sun, Carney and Al-Saqar are believed to have met at an anti-war protest. Carney had "Free Palestine" and "Fk Ice" in her Facebook bio.

In a recent social media post, Al-Saqar reportedly referred to the American mother as "my bride and my princess."

Al-Saqar was seen with Carney on Sunday and Monday, reported the Irish Independent.

The U.S. State Department told Newsweek that the agency has provided consular assistance to Carney's family.

"The Trump administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans," said a State Department spokesperson. "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones on their loss."

A big concern for the Irish police is presently the possibility of American political figures on the right "stirring tensions in the Republic," reported the Times.

This concern was echoed by Ryan Fox, a cousin of Carney, who told Irish state media that he didn't want her death to become "some kind of martyrdom or some kind of political cause."

"Do not use this to become bigoted or racist or prejudiced in any way. Bad people are in every group, and it is not the people who look like them who deserve to be blamed," said Fox.

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