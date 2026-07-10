Watch live: Day 5 of the Charlie Kirk assassination Tyler Robinson pretrial hearing

Friday is the final day of the preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough probable cause to bind Tyler Robinson over for trial in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Thursday, day four, was an absolute bombshell for the prosecution, as Lance Twiggs, Robinson's trans-identifying gay lover, admitted that the individual seen on surveillance footage did "look like Tyler Robinson."

Twiggs also told the court that the day after Kirk's murder, Robinson returned to their apartment, cried, "and said he wishes he hadn't done it."

Tune in for Day 5 below:

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