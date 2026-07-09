Hearing bombshell as gay lover ties Tyler Robinson to damning evidence in Kirk assassination

On Thursday, the Utah prosecutors working to convince state District Judge Tony Graf to try Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, for aggravated murder delivered perhaps the most damning pieces of evidence yet.

In a pre-recorded deposition played in court despite protest from the defense, Lance Twiggs — Robinson's trans-identifying homosexual lover who was given immunity for the statements — says that the individual shown in FBI images taken from the Utah Valley University surveillance footage played in court earlier this week "looks like [Robinson] in terms of the shoes he's wearing, the sunglasses."

'I will have left no evidence.'

"It's definitely, especially the bottom, the last two [images], definitely do look like him," continued Twiggs, who spoke to authorities on Sept. 12 and again on April 20. "They do look like Tyler Robinson."

The court saw surveillance videos on Tuesday showing the individual who Twiggs said looked like Robinson skulking around Utah Valley University campus — where he was not a student — ahead of the Sept. 10 shooting and ascend onto the roof of the Losee Center building.

Twiggs, who started dating the suspected assassin in 2023 and lived with Robinson in a townhouse in St. George, Utah, also told law enforcement that on the day of Kirk's killing, Robinson left their residence earlier than usual — as early as 4 a.m.

Twiggs noted further that he lent Robinson a tool to engrave some bullets for a supposed hunting trip.

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Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

In the aftermath of Kirk's assassination, Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) confirmed that investigators found an inscription on a spent fire casing that read, "Notices bulges, OwO what's this?" — an alleged reference to an online meme that has been used to mock gay furries — as well as the following inscriptions on unfired cartridges:

"Hey fascist! Catch! ↑ → ↓ ↓ ↓" — the arrows are an apparent reference to a move in the video game "Helldivers 2" that sets the stage for the deployment of a large bomb;

"Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao, ciao," lyrics from an Italian folk song that has been embraced by anti-fascist movements and various leftist causes and features in the violent Spanish TV show "Money Heist." Willem van Spronsen, the Antifa terrorist who firebombed a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in July 2019, apparently referred to the song in his final statement; and

"If you read this, you are gay, LMAO."

Twiggs claimed that the morning after the shooting, Robinson returned to the apartment and appeared nervous.

"He started crying a little bit," Twiggs claimed, "and said he wishes he hadn't done it."

Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian Davis walked the court through text messages between Twiggs and the alleged assassin where Robinson allegedly wrote in the wake of the shooting, "Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

Robinson allegedly added, "I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down."

"If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence," Robinson allegedly wrote. "Going to attempt to retrieve it again."

Earlier in the week, Utah Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jennifer Faumuina testified that the two sets of male DNA discovered on the towel wrapped around the suspected murder weapon were a match to Twiggs and very likely to Robinson.

The texts read by Davis show that when asked by Twiggs why he had allegedly done it, Robinson allegedly answered, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."