'Did they know?' FBI investigating whether pro-trans radicals knew in advance about Charlie Kirk assassination plot

The FBI is looking into whether online trans-activist groups had foreknowledge of the Charlie Kirk assassination plot — and is taking deadly seriously those alleged social media posts that appeared online prior to Sept. 10 discussing Kirk's slaying at the Utah Valley University Turning Point USA event.

Bongino told Fox News on Monday both that "there appear to have been multiple warning signs" of suspected assassin Tyler Robinson's intention to kill Charlie Kirk and that some people may have known in advance.

"Did they know? Were they sure of this? Or did they hear this and just write it off?" said Bongino. "That's what we're going to have to find out, and that's what we're investigating now."

A number of social media accounts belonging to trans-identifying/LGBT-associated individuals apparently discussed Kirk's assassination, specifically referencing the date it would ultimately take place — days and weeks ahead of the slaying.

'Lets just say something big will happen tomorrow.'

The Washington Free Beacon obtained screenshots of now-deleted posts that the FBI is now reportedly reviewing, including a Sept. 3 post in which a user with the handle @TallyHallAlbum allegedly wrote, "itd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO."

A user with the handle @altulige allegedly wrote on Aug. 6, "September 10th will be a very interesting day," then noted on the day of the assassination, "I plead the fifth" — a follow-up post the Beacon indicated was reposted by an account named "churbum75m (SAW TYLER JUNE 30)," which apparently followed the alleged social media account of Robinson's trans-identifying boyfriend, Lance Twiggs.

Churbum75m allegedly posted just minutes after Kirk died, "WE F**KING DID IT."

Just days before the assassination, the user of an account that is also reportedly under investigation — @fujoshincel, apparently a reference to a genre of homosexual anime — allegedly wrote, "You guys ... I have something BIG coming soon. Just be sure to check the news, you'll know it when you see it [winking emoji]."

A supposed nonbinary-identifying user with the handle @NajraGalvz allegedly wrote a day ahead of the assassination, "Charlie kirk is coming to my college tomorrow i rlly hope someone evaporates him literally," then allegedly noted in a subsequent message, "Lets just say something big will happen tomorrow."

The engravings on the suspected assassin's ammunition suggest an immersion in leftist subcultures online.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) stated last week that one of Robinson's family members told investigators that he had become more political in recent years. In an interview on Sunday, Cox indicated Robinson was captive to a "leftist ideology."

Several reports have confirmed that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected assassin, lived with a trans-identifying roommate. The two men were apparently engaged in a homosexual relationship.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News on Monday that Robinson allegedly told another individual in a text message exchange that "he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for."

The suspected assassin's male lover, who claims to be transitioning to a female, reportedly "had no idea" that his boyfriend allegedly planned the attack. The trans-identifying boyfriend has not been accused of any criminal activity in connection with Kirk's slaying.

A law enforcement source confirmed to the New York Post that as part of the probe into whether groups or individuals aided with the assassination or at least knew about it in advance, federal investigators are taking a look at Armed Queers Salt Lake City — a radical socialist outfit that has deleted some of its social media accounts in an apparent effort to hide its online footprint — as well as some groups on the gaming community Steam.

The Armed Queers SLC group stated in the bio for its now-deleted Instagram group that it was a "revolutionary LGBTQ organization dedicated to the defense, and success" of supposedly oppressed peoples.

'We have organized, educated, and agitated within LGBTQ, anti-imperialist, and labor movements towards a socialist future.'

A membership form for the socialist group identifies six principles, including "the armed and militant protection of queer and trans communities" and "trans liberation from the gender binary and biological essentialism."

An archived version of the Instagram page reveals that the group shared various radical sentiments and quotations.

For instance, in a post titled "Black August," the group shared a quote from George L. Jackson, a Marxist thug who was convicted of armed robbery and accused of murdering a prison guard, which read, "Settle your quarrels, come together, understand the reality of our situation, understand that fascism is already here, that people are dying who could be saved, that generations more will live poor butchered half-lives if you fail to act. Do what must be done; discover your humanity and your love in revolution."

Past posts also include mention of the group sending its members for training in Cuba "as a part of a yearly May Day Brigade," as well as mention of firearms training for members.

The group told Voyage Utah in a July 2024 interview, "We have organized, educated, and agitated within LGBTQ, anti-imperialist, and labor movements towards a socialist future."

When pressed for comment, the FBI referred Blaze News to public remarks made by Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, noting the bureau did not have any further comment at this time.