Ilhan Omar accuses ICE of 'racially profiling' her son during traffic stop

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was quick to play the race card after her son was pulled over by ICE in a traffic stop Sunday.

Omar's son was pulled over by ICE after making a stop at Target, and he was asked to produce his identification, according to the congresswoman's account. Despite Omar's accusations of racial profiling, her son was let go by ICE after producing his passport.

'There's nothing worse than when a person comes in and does nothing but b***h.'

"They are racially profiling," Omar said of the ICE raids in Minnesota. "They are looking for young men who look Somali that they think are undocumented."

"Yesterday, after he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by ICE agents," Omar added. "Once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go."

Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Omar's political allies quickly came to bat for her and her son, doubling down on the narrative that he was pulled over for racial reasons. Notably, neither law enforcement nor the congresswoman have clarified why her son was pulled over in the first place.

"Congresswoman Omar’s son was pulled over by ICE while he was following the law, on his way home from Target," failed Democrat vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on X. "This isn’t a targeted operation to find violent criminals, it’s racial profiling."

Despite the left decrying alleged racial motivations, President Donald Trump has maintained his criticisms of Omar and Somali migrants in Minnesota, citing their lack of assimilation and the disproportionally high rates of fraud.

Blaze Media reporter @rebekazeljko asks President Trump if he wants Ilhan Omar denaturalized: "She is very bad for our country. All she does is complain, complain, complain. She comes over here and tries to tell the USA how it should be run. We don't want to hear from her." pic.twitter.com/wJqO595SIR

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 12, 2025

"There's nothing worse than a person that comes in and does nothing but b***h," Trump told Blaze News in the Oval Office Friday, "and comes from a place where she shouldn't be telling us what to do. She shouldn't be telling us. And everybody agrees with me."

"What's happening in Minnesota with Somalia, where billions of dollars are being stolen like candy from a baby, we're not going to let that go on."

