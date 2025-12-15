'Complete lizard person': Chuck Schumer gives stunningly tone-deaf remarks following Australia attack

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) delivered wildly insensitive remarks following the tragic terrorist attack in Australia, sparking outrage across social media.

Schumer's stunning fumble came after a father and son allegedly targeted a Jewish gathering on the first night of Hanukkah, murdering at least 15 innocent civilians at Bondi Beach in Australia. Rather than simply remarking on the brutality and tragedy of the event, Schumer took the opportunity to slip in some sports commentary.

'Retire. Immediately.'

"Of course, I’m going to say a few words about the terrible shooting in Australia," Schumer said on Sunday.

"First, of course, as I always say, no matter what, go Bills!" Schumer added. "They beat the Patriots today. It’s a big deal."



RELATED: Pakistani national suspected in terror attack on Jewish gathering in Australia on first night of Hanukkah; over a dozen dead

Photo by George Chan/Getty Images

Commentators and political personalities quickly clarified that the "big deal" Schumer failed to prioritize was actually the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of innocent people, not the football game.

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York issued a short but effective statement in response to Schumer.

"Retire. Immediately," Lawler said in a post on X.

RELATED: Person of interest detained after deadly shooting at Brown University — but very little has been shared about the individual (UPDATE)

Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Jesse Kelly similarly criticized Schumer's insensitive instincts, calling his humanity into question.

"Just a complete lizard person," Kelly said in a post on X. "Stopped being human a long time ago."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!