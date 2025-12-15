Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Trial for Milwaukee judge accused of helping illegal alien evade ICE set to begin
December 15, 2025
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with obstruction.
The trial for a sitting Wisconsin judge is set to begin after she allegedly helped an illegal alien avoid ICE arrest in April.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan's trial will begin Monday. Dugan is charged with obstruction of federal proceedings and concealing a person from arrest in connection with Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an illegal alien who later pled guilty to re-entering the U.S. and no contest to one count of battery.
According to court filings, Dugan became 'visibly angry' when she learned about ICE's presence, Reuters reported.
According to the Associated Press, the trial will begin with opening statements from the defense and prosecution as well as testimony from the prosecution's first witness. The prosecution's case will likely span most of the week, with around two dozen witnesses ready to take the stand.
Dugan faces up to six years in prison if convicted of both charges.
Dugan is accused of assisting Flores-Ruiz in evading Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents upon learning that they were waiting outside her courtroom to arrest him.
According to court filings, Dugan became "visibly angry" when she learned about ICE's presence, Reuters reported. She also falsely told law enforcement that they needed a judicial warrant to carry out an arrest, according to the prosecution.
Flores-Ruiz was allegedly shown a side door through which he fled the scene. He was apprehended by ICE agents outside the courthouse after a short foot race.
Dugan lost a bid to dismiss the charges against her in August. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman rejected the argument that she was acting in her official capacity as a judge, ruling that "there is no firmly established judicial immunity barring criminal prosecution of judges for judicial acts."
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Cooper Williamson
