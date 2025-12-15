'You just committed a federal offense': Sen. Mike Lee refers apparent threat mocking Charlie Kirk's murder to the FBI

A social media user appeared to make a threat against Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who referred the message to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The user appeared to post a heinous meme mocking the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk and added, "Your [sic] next buddy turn down the rhetoric."

Former US Attorney Jay Town responded that the meme and the message could be prosecuted as a threat against the senator's life.

Lee posted a screenshot of the alleged message, which was deleted from the X platform.

"It’s 'you’re,' not 'your,'" Lee responded. "Also, you just committed a federal offense."

The senator also tagged the accounts for FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"This is a clear threat," he wrote in a follow-up message.

The account was later suspended, and it no longer appears on the platform.

"[Find Out] phase is coming when there’s a knock on your door! You can then explain how posting a pic of Charlie getting assassinated with 'you’re next' to a US Senator isn’t a threat… …TO A JURY!" he wrote.

Others questioned whether the message constituted a federal offense, but the meme ridiculing Kirk's death was universally condemned.

Efforts to reach the person who ran the account were unsuccessful.

While many called for all sides to tone down their political rhetoric in the wake of Kirk's shooting death in September, others online have lost careers and faced public outrage over their comments ridiculing the incident.

Blaze News has also reached out to Sen. Mike Lee's office for comment.

