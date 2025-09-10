Biden, Obama, and others on the left call for end of political violence after death of Charlie Kirk

The political world is mourning the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and many voices on the left are calling for civility and an end to political violence.

Among those are former President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who posted their responses on social media. Kirk was celebrated on the right as the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA.

'The best way to honor Charlie's memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse.'

"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones," the former president said.

Former President Barack Obama also responded.

"We don't yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy," he wrote. "Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie's family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children."

Kirk was debating with students Wednesday on his national campus tour at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when a gunshot rang out. He was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Democratic U.S. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania condemned the shooting and then responded after the death was announced.

"I condemn this in the strongest terms. There is ZERO place in our great country for these horrendous acts of political violence," Fetterman wrote.

"Our family grieves for Charlie Kirk's family. We must collectively find a way forward during these polarized times," he added in a second message.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom also denounced political violence after news of the shooting had broken.

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form," he wrote.

RELATED: Leftists show their true colors after Charlie Kirk is shot — and it's absolutely sickening

He added a long message after news of Kirk's death.

"We should all feel a deep sense of grief and outrage at the terrible violence that took place in Utah today. Charlie Kirk's murder is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones," he posted.

"I knew Charlie, and I admired his passion and commitment to debate. His senseless murder is a reminder of how important it is for all of us, across the political spectrum, to foster genuine discourse on issues that deeply affect us all without resorting to political violence," Newsom added. "The best way to honor Charlie's memory is to continue his work: engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse."

Some liberal influencers also chimed in.

"I don't agree with anything Charlie Kirk says, but I will never, not ever, condone politically motivated violence of any kind. And I honest to God, hope he's ok," liberal activist Joanne Carducci responded.

A suspect was detained, according to a statement from FBI Director Kash Patel. President Donald Trump has ordered for flags to be flown at half-mast in Kirk's memory.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!