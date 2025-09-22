Viral video shows 2 women laughing while destroying Charlie Kirk memorial — now they're behind bars

A pair of sisters were allegedly caught on video smiling and cursing as they destroyed a memorial for Charlie Kirk in Arkansas, but they aren't smiling in the booking photos taken later.

Kirk supporters held a candlelight vigil at the town square in Bentonville on Sunday, and some apparently left a memorial near the steps of the Benton County Courthouse.

'You're not just trampling on their freedom of expression; you're trampling on the memory of a person. You're trampling on our Benton County values.'

That memorial allegedly became a target for Kerri Melissa Rollo and Kaylee Heather Rollo, who cursed Kirk's name and flipped off a person recording their actions. They kicked over the candles in the memorial and ripped up the signs. The video recorder anonymously provided the footage to a Benton County justice of the peace.

On Wednesday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said police arrested the Rollo sisters.

The Rollos were charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, and Kaylee Rollo was also charged with obstruction of governmental operations.

"Everyone has a right to be able to express their freedom of expression. But what the issue is, is when you trample on someone's memorial, the human act of grieving," said Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger. "You're not just trampling on their freedom of expression; you're trampling on the memory of of a person. You're trampling on our Benton County values."

In a GoFundMe page set up for the sisters, Kaylee Rollo said that her sister had been fired from her job over the incident. They have raised over $7.7K for legal fees.

"This is direct violation of their first amendment rights and unconstitutional," she wrote.

"Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country," she added.

On Friday, a judge set bail for Kerri Rollo at $15,000 and for Kaylee Rollo at $7,500. The former requested a public attorney, while the latter said she had her own attorney.

The Rollos are scheduled next in court on Oct. 22.

