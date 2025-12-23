Democrat Obama Army official praises $1,776 warrior bonus from Trump admin: 'Long-overdue moral obligation'

A former U.S. Army official says the federal government's gift to service members this Christmas is a signal to troops that their sacrifices are appreciated.

Patrick Murphy, a former Democratic congressman from Pennsylvania and the former U.S. undersecretary of the Army for the Obama administration, praised the Warrior Dividend as a sign of respect for military families.

'There is a troubling tendency to politicize military leadership and culture.'

Last week, President Trump announced that approximately 1.5 million military members would receive a bonus of $1,776 to thank them for their service and to commemorate 250 years of the U.S. military.

According to the former congressman, the payment is well deserved.

"Having served in uniform and later at the Pentagon, I saw firsthand how much our troops give and how often that sacrifice shows up as stress on families, finances, and retention," Murphy, a decorated former JAG Corps attorney, told Blaze News.

Murphy stated that with a quarter of military families operating on a single income, many troops suffer from significant financial strain, which is "one of the leading causes of our suicide epidemic."

He added, "The Warrior Dividend isn't just about pay. It's about honoring a long-overdue moral obligation. It's a signal to our troops and their families that their sacrifices are supported and valued."

Presidential treatment

Murphy told Blaze News about his experience working under different administrations and said they all have made attempts to show support for U.S. troops in their own way.

Citing President Obama's "groundwork" for reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs, President Biden addressing housing and suicide prevention among service members, and Trump's financial support for the military, Murphy said he feels "core support for our troops has remained consistent, but the tone, priorities, and follow-through of leadership have varied."

With that in mind, Murphy urged politicians to treat the military in an apolitical manner.

"There is a troubling tendency to politicize military leadership and culture, something I believe undermines readiness and trust. The Armed Forces function best when they are professional, trusted, and insulated from partisan conflict."

Tapping Gen Z

Murphy is noted for having recruited more than 120,000 Gen Z Americans through a military initiative called Soldier for Life. He detailed his recruitment strategy, admitting it was not easy to get messaging through to a new generation. Therefore modern methodology and a fresh approach were needed.

"Gen Z is a group that is smart, driven, and looking for meaning. So we reimagined our outreach and met them where they are — digitally," Murphy recalled.

The approach included a focus on benefits that would appeal to that generation, like education, leadership training, and careers in artificial intelligence. As well, Murphy said he ensured the core messaging focused on "America, its diversity, its values, and its evergreen need for genuine, authentic leadership."

"We weren't just selling a job; we were calling young people to be part of something bigger than themselves. And when you show Gen Z that service is not just honorable but empowering, they respond. That's how you build the next generation of leaders, in and out of uniform."

