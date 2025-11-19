Army, Navy release stunning uniforms ahead of historic matchup honoring America's 250th birthday​

The United States Army and Navy are going all out for the 126th Army-Navy Game.

Over the past decade, the teams have worn special uniforms for the NCAA football rivalry series, but for this year's historic occasion, both teams have stepped their game up.

'We will carry the Army's Warrior Ethos with us onto the gridiron.'

Last week, the Army unveiled their jerseys for the Dec. 13th game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The focus of the design surrounds "250 Years of Service & Sacrifice."

Specifically, the Army fell back on its ethos: "I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade."

Furthermore, the team put added emphasis on the U.S. Constitution and the Revolutionary War with "1775" written on the back of their helmets.

"Washington transformed the Continental Army into a disciplined fighting force. Washington and his soldiers boldly regained the initiative by crossing the Delaware River on Christmas in 1776 and seized Trenton and Princeton," the Army wrote in a press release.

Washington's men were "drilled and disciplined Soldiers able to hold their own against the British, and even to defeat them to secure American independence."

Image via United States Army

The uniform uses Constitution-style text on the name plate to honor America's founding documents and to showcase "the importance of having an Army that swears loyalty to a set of ideas rather than a monarch."

It also features the Great Chain, honoring the strategic value of West Point during the American Revolution, as well as purple streaking through the jersey numbers and the helmet, symbolizing the sacrifices made by soldiers and Gold Star families.

The Army cemented its commitment to the defense of liberty in the design, reinforcing its motto, "This we'll defend," while promising victory.

"We will carry the Army's Warrior Ethos with us onto the gridiron in Baltimore as we defeat our rivals and seize the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy," the team said.

Navy football also revealed its own iconic uniforms, choosing to focus on the historic copper and the Navy's longest-serving ship.

The USS Constitution gets special recognition from the Navy this year and was heavily used for the uniform's design and inspiration. This includes ship knots around the jersey's sleeves, the American flag, and the nautical Navy and heritage red colors, symbolizing its battle-worn hull.

The USS Constitution is the only remaining frigate from the original six frigates fleet and the world's oldest commissioned warship still afloat, according to the Navy.

The ship is nicknamed "Old Ironsides" because cannonballs appeared to bounce off its hull during the War of 1812. It remains undefeated in battle and has never lowed its flag.

Image via United States Navy

As for the copper, the Navy showcases the vital role the metal has played in preserving the original U.S. frigates. Not only does the copper protect the wooden hulls, but it was the material used for the 1797 and 1798 one-cent pieces placed beneath each mast of the USS Constitution for good luck.

The entire helmet is coated in oxidized copper for the 2025 game, along with a detailed sketch of the historic ship. A wooden plank runs down the center of the helmet too, bound by six ropes to honor the original six frigates.

The ropes on the helmet have 126 knots, a reference to the 126th Army-Navy game.

Online, the Army's reveal of its uniforms garnered much praise, even from its rivals.

"I'm a Navy veteran but I love the jersey numbers," one X user wrote.

"I hate army but these are clean," another said.

Over on the Navy's X page, comments were cordial with fans saying designers "knocked it out of the park" and provided "incredible storytelling in this design."

According to the game's official website, the 2024 Army-Navy Game drew an average of 9.4 million viewers on CBS, eclipsing the record of 8.45 million set in 1992.

