'Stone cold LOSER' George Conway mounts New York congressional run — as a Democrat

Virulent Trump critic George Conway III has filed to run as a Democrat for Rep. Jerry Nadler's seat in New York, Federal Election Commission records show.

The supposedly conservative lawyer's decision to turn his coat fully inside-out has been years in the making.

Conway, the ex-husband of former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, turned sour after failing to seize an opportunity to serve in the first Trump administration's Justice Department.

'It's time to lay it all on the line.'

While Conway said that he changed his mind and withdrew his name from consideration to run the civil division of the DOJ in 2017 after Trump canned then-FBI Director James Comey, Trump claimed that Conway was "VERY jealous of his wife's success & angry that I, with her help, didn't give him the job he so desperately wanted."

Trump added that Conway was a "stone cold LOSER."

Over the years, Conway grew increasingly antagonistic toward the president, ranting about Trump on cable news and attacking him in the pages of liberal publications.

Two years after weeping with joy in his MAGA hat over Trump's 2016 win, Conway said in an interview, "I don't feel comfortable being a Republican any more."

The following year, he co-founded the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project with a handful of former Republican operatives, including Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, Reed Galen, and John Weaver, who allegedly had a habit of sexually harassing young men online.

George Conway bloviating on CNN. Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images

According to a Dec. 17, 2019, op-ed that Conway co-authored with Weaver and the other Lincoln Project co-founders, the aim of the group was to "stem the damage [Trump] and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution, and the American character."

With this aim in mind, the Lincoln Project proceeded to stage a white supremacy rally, bankrolled efforts to torpedo Trump-aligned Republicans, and churned out pro-Kamala Harris content such as the recent "Be a Man, Vote for a Woman" ad.

Although Conway stepped away from the Lincoln Project in 2020, he did not give up his fixation with Trump.

Last year, he supported Kamala Harris' failed presidential campaign and launched a six-figure ad campaign hoping to dissuade Americans from voting for Trump.

After spending years throwing his money and hopes after losers and lost causes, Conway has decided to throw his hat in the ring.

In the first post on his new Substack page, Conway noted, "I'm going into the arena. I've already put my money where my mouth is, but now it's time to lay it all on the line. It's time to defeat Trumpism once and for all."

"We need Democrats to take over Congress — and not just any Democrats, but the most fearless and relentless ones," wrote Conway.

While New York's 12th Congressional District is a safe blue seat, Conway is hardly the only Democrat hoping to make it his own. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy; New York Assemblyman Micah Lasher (D); Democratic Socialist gun critic Cameron Kasky; and former Clinton White House fellow Jami Floyd are among the Democrat candidates presently in the running.

