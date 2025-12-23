Comedian Russell Brand charged with new sexual offenses months after first round of charges

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has once again been charged with sexual crimes.

On Tuesday, Metropolitan Police confirmed that Brand is now charged with two new counts, one of rape and one of sexual assault.

Brand will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 20 to face the new charges.

These new charges come on the heels of previous charges filed against the actor in April 2025. The five previous charges involve four women and span "more than two decades," per Reuters.

Brand has denied any criminal sexual misconduct previously.

Brand has acknowledged a sex addiction in his younger days, but when the charges came out, he said that "what I never was, was a rapist."

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi, who is leading the investigation, said: "The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers."

The trial related to the previous charges is scheduled for June 16.

