Russell Brand CHARGED on five counts: Justice or a grifter’s retribution?

On April 4, British actor, podcaster, and media personality Russell Brand was charged by London's Metropolitan Police with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. These charges are connected to alleged incidents that took place between 1999 and 2005 and involved four different women.

His charges are not related to the four women featured in the Channel 4 “Dispatches” exposé “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight” that aired in September 2023, accusing Brand of sexual misconduct between 2006 and 2013. The documentary sparked investigations that remain ongoing, with the Crown Prosecution Service still reviewing evidence as of April 2025.

Dave Landau, ¼ Black Garrett, and Angela Boggs of “Normal World” are doubly suspicious. Are these charges brought against Brand really about justice for the alleged victims, or is this just retaliation for his outspokenness against the British government?

Second, is Brand’s conservative political activism and Christian conversion authentic, or is he just grifting?

“This, of course, has everything to do with justice for his alleged victims and nothing to do whatsoever with Brand's current public platform and political affiliations. No one in the U.K. would ever look the other way at a popular figure's sexual improprieties or anything of the such,” says Dave sarcastically, pointing to Jimmy Savile — “the Mr. Rogers of the U.K.” — whose heinous sexual crimes were overlooked or ignored due to his celebrity status and institutional protection.

In a video, Brand, responding to his charges, said:

“We’re very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people.”

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family, I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile, but what I never was was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

Dave and the panel don’t buy into Brand’s faith. After all, he promoted a $240 amulet that supposedly protects against Wi-Fi signals and wards off other evil energies.

“You said you switched to Christianity, which is great ... but at the same time, he's a huge influencer, and then he starts selling amulets, and you're like, ‘Wait a second, where are you going with this?"’ says Garrett.

“I did do a show with him earlier last year. He was on the RFK [Jr.] show,” and “he stayed away from me, Rob Schneider, Jeff Dye,” says Dave. “He had a Christ complex about him, and I didn't like him.”

Angela thinks that the timing of Brand’s conversion is suspicious.

“He took this turn right at a time when people were starting to accuse him of things, and it seemed like he was coming to a side that would maybe be more forgiving towards him about this kind of stuff. ... He's just an opportunist,” she says.

Despite their collective dislike and distrust of Brand, Garrett says he will “separate [his] dislike of [Brand’s] griftiness and if he's guilty or not.”

“If he's innocent, I hope he's exonerated ... and if he’s guilty, throw him in jail,” he says.

