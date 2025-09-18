Liberal arts college student cites Mao in video calling for more political assassinations after Charlie Kirk

A liberal arts college student is backtracking after she posted a video calling for more political assassinations and citing the influential thought of a murderous communist dictator.

Julia Xu said in the video posted on social media that not everyone is entitled to free speech and that some people should be afraid of speaking their opinions in public. She said she made the comments in class the day after the death of Kirk.

'It just shows that white men will always empathize with the people who look like them.'

"We need to bring back political assassinations. I don't feel bad, and I don't think that everyone deserves the right to free speech," Xu said in the video. "I think some people should be afraid to express their opinion in public."

She went on to say that she had been studying about the 1949 communist takeover in China and how violent revolution liberated millions of people and millions of women. Xu quoted Chairman Mao for advocating that free speech should not be a right of the enemies of revolution like imperialists and capitalists.

"The worst thing that was said in that class was that it was a shame that Charlie Kirk died because he was such a huge figure in the right-wing movement, and now who will be left to debate?" she continued.

"Of course, everyone saying this, they were all male students. There were four or five male students," Xu added.

"It just shows that white men will always empathize with the people who look like them," she said.

The video was eventually deleted, but many versions were widely circulated on social media.

Xu is a supporter of Palestine, uses they/them pronouns, and is on the advisory board of a group that supports expanding queer, trans, and women’s studies at the school.

Xu has since said she did not mean to support political violence when she called for more political assassinations.

"I do not actually advocate for political assassinations. ... I did not receive agreement from my professor or other students with the opinions I expressed in class, and it was wrong to imply this in my post," she said in a statement to the New York Post.

"I do not condone political violence, and my comments were tactless," she added.

Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar also gave the Post a statement rejecting Xu's comments.

"Last week, in an open letter, I wrote 'there is no place for political violence in the America that I love.' It threatens our sense of safety and well-being and it violates the sanctity of the nation's civil discourse," Ambar wrote.

"I want to emphasize that the views expressed in the student's post do not reflect those of the faculty member who teaches the class referenced," she added. "Nor does the student's post reflect the views of Oberlin College."

