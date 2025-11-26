Trial update: Wisconsin judge accused of helping illegal alien escape detention set to appear at final pretrial hearing

In April, a Wisconsin judge allegedly helped a violent illegal alien evade federal officers who were waiting outside her courtroom. With her case finally going to trial next month, the judge is set to appear at a final pretrial hearing Wednesday.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan will appear in court for arguments about jury selection and other procedural questions, according to the Associated Press.

Jury selection will take place on December 11 and 12, days before the trial is set to begin.

The AP reported that prosecutors offered Dugan a plea deal, but it was declined. Her defense attorneys argued that Dugan is innocent and acted within her judicial authority.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Dugan allegedly showed Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, a Mexican national who was facing three counts of battery, a side door to flee from federal officers. Flores-Ruiz was apprehended after a foot race outside the courthouse.

Jury selection will take place on December 11 and 12. Her trial will begin on December 15. Dugan faces up to six years in prison if convicted on charges of obstruction and concealing a person of interest.

