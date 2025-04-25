FBI arrests judge for helping illegal alien facing violent charges 'evade arrest': Kash Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday morning that the agency recently arrested a Wisconsin judge, claiming that she helped an illegal alien "evade arrest."

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested on obstruction charges, according to Patel.

The FBI director wrote in an X post that Dugan attempted to obstruct an "immigration arrest operation last week."

"We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest," he stated.

"Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public," Patel wrote.

He noted that the agency would have "more to share soon" on Dugan's arrest and thanked the FBI Milwaukee for its "excellent work."

Federal sources confirmed Dugan's arrest to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, stating that she is scheduled to appear in court on Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Dries.

Dugan's arrest occurred at the courthouse, according to multiple Milwaukee County judges, the news outlet reported.

Dugan declined the Journal Sentinel's request for comment regarding the investigation on Thursday. On Tuesday, she told the news outlet, "Nearly every fact regarding the 'tips' in your email is inaccurate."

Flores-Ruiz, whom Dugan is accused of assisting in evading authorities, is reportedly a 30-year-old Mexican national facing three misdemeanor battery counts. His pretrial conference was scheduled for April 18 in Dugan's courtroom.

When Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrived in Dugan's courtroom, the judge allegedly instructed Flores-Ruiz and his attorney to escape out a side door leading to a private hallway with an exit into a public area, sources told the Journal Sentinel.

According to an email from Chief Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Carl Ashley to judges, the ICE agents had an arrest warrant.

"They were asked whether they had a warrant, and the agents presented the warrant as well as their identification," the email reads. "They were asked to go to Chief Judge's office. They complied. … They presented a warrant, which we copied."

Dugan responded to Ashley's email on April 21, stating, "As a point of clarification below, a warrant was not presented in the hallway on the sixth floor."

ICE previously arrested two individuals at the same courthouse in March and April.

The FBI did not respond to requests for comment from the Journal Sentinel.