Illegal alien learns his fate after a Wisconsin judge allegedly helped him evade ICE

The illegal alien whom a Wisconsin judge allegedly helped to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement received his sentence for a criminal conviction following months in custody.

On Wednesday, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 31, was sentenced to time served and will be deported after being arrested by federal officials in Milwaukee in April.

Prosecutors claim Dugan escorted Eduardo and his lawyer out of the courtroom through a back door.

He pled guilty on September 4 to re-entering the United States, WTMJ reported.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper handed down the sentence at a hearing on Wednesday following a plea deal including a promise to never return to the United States.

According to the AP, Judge Pepper told Flores-Ruiz: "I very much hope you can find a way to make a living back home rather than coming back here."

Flores-Ruiz will remain in custody until his deportation.

Flores-Ruiz's attorney, Martin Pruhs, told the AP that his client was awaiting deportation in "the near future" but declined to provide further comment.

The full story, however, started more than seven months ago.

In March, ICE agents were alerted that Flores-Ruiz was due in court for three counts of battery. At a court appearance the following month in connection with the battery charges, Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan allegedly interfered with federal ICE agents who were attempting to arrest Flores-Ruiz at the conclusion of his hearing.

Prosecutors claim Dugan escorted Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer out of the courtroom through a back door on April 18. Flores-Ruiz was able to flee the agents on foot before his apprehension.

The following week, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Dugan's arrest for obstruction, saying, in part, "Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot, and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public."

Dugan was indicted in May, and U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman denied a motion to dismiss the charges against her in August.

“There is no basis for granting immunity simply because some of the allegations in the indictment describe conduct that could be considered ‘part of a judge’s job,'” Adelman wrote in the order, according to WTMJ.

Dugan's trial is scheduled for December 15.

Flores-Ruiz pled no contest to one count of battery in October. He was sentenced to time served in that case as well.

