Glenn Beck’s 2026 DOOMSDAY prediction has ALREADY begun

Earlier this week, Glenn Beck made his biggest prediction for 2026: The AI boom will start to cause major power issues, including blackouts and brownouts, for average Americans.

However, what Glenn didn’t foresee was that the strain on our grids has already begun.

“The amount of ERCOT's large-load interconnection requests ballooned to more than 230 gigawatts this year, a massive increase,” Glenn reads from a recent Dallas News article .

“You’re going to see the grids are not built for this. More than 70% of the large loads are for the data center. The data centers are just beginning to be built. We don’t have the energy. And I’m telling you, this is going to be the Achilles' heel of this administration,” he explains.

“And believe me, it will only be worse with a Democratic administration. This is going to be the Achilles' heel because we can’t build these power plants fast enough. And while Donald Trump is fast-tracking these nuclear power plants, it’s not fast enough because as we build these data centers, what’s going to happen is your energy, you’re going to start to have rolling brownouts,” he says.

“Also because of these data centers, you’re also going to see unemployment go up. If you start to have high unemployment, high prices, and rolling brownouts to where you’re having a hard time with electricity yourself, but the data centers for these Silicon Valley companies, they’re getting your power,” he continues.

“This will be an absolute nightmare for all politicians,” he adds.

