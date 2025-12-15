New whistleblower undermines accusations against official Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect, Rep. Thomas Massie says

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky revealed alleged details about the suspect arrested for the Jan. 6 pipe bomb plantings in Washington, D.C., that might undermine the official narrative of the incident.

The mystery of the pipe bombs seemed to be solved on Dec. 4, nearly five years after they were found, when Justice Department officials announced that they had arrested 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia.

'It's well known that individuals with mental conditions are susceptible to providing inaccurate and unwarranted "confessions."'

On Friday, Massie posted a long thread on social media claiming that information from an FBI whistleblower led him to conclude the suspect did not have the capability or motive to plant the bombs.

"Last night I received a disclosure from a new FBI whistleblower regarding the J6 pipe bomb case," Massie wrote. "This is the third disclosure I've received from current and former employees of the government regarding the pipe bomb case in recent weeks."

Massie said the suspect lived in a community with residents who worked with the FBI, Secret Service, and police.

"He wanders around his neighborhood several times a day while walking a dog. Other than walking his dog, he doesn't engage in any other activities outside his home," he wrote.

"He does not interact with anyone," Massie added. "He doesn't wave or acknowledge others or even say hello. He does not even look at other people when he walks by. He appears to live in his own world."

The suspect had a detached demeanor and doesn't appear to be interested in interacting with the world around him, according to the whistleblower.

"His behavior is awkward. It's obvious he has a mental disability, and likely lives in a permanently vulnerable, intellectual, and emotional state. It's well known that individuals with mental conditions are susceptible to providing inaccurate and unwarranted 'confessions,'" Massie continued.

The person also claimed that authorities did not take the precaution of evacuating neighbors, which would have been necessary if they believed he had "in fact been engaged in making bombs and stockpiling bomb materials."

RELATED: Police walked past DNC pipe bomb to look under a bush where bomber sat 17 hours earlier

Massie offered his personal opinion in conclusion.

"The FBI employee disclosing this information to me doesn't believe the FBI has arrested a person who is capable or motivated, or even interested enough in affairs outside of his own small world, to execute the J6 pipe bomb plot on his own," the congressman said.

The viable pipe bombs were found near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee on the day of the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

Surveillance video showed one individual appearing to place them the night before the rioting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation had offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to a suspect's arrest.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!