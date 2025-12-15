Fire ignites near DC runway, forcing United plane to make emergency landing

A United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Tokyo made an emergency landing following an engine failure on Saturday afternoon.

The United Airlines Boeing 777-200ER landed at Washington Dulles International Airport shortly after taking off for Tokyo. During takeoff, the plane started a brush fire near the runway, according to AeroXplorer.

'United is grateful to our crews and to the teams at Washington Dulles for their quick work to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.'

Multiple spokespersons explained that the plane experienced a loss of power in one engine shortly after takeoff, AeroXplorer reported. This loss of power reportedly caused a discharge that ignited the brush fire.

No injuries were reported among the 275 passengers and 15 crew members.

Emily McGee, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson, said, "The fire was extinguished and the flight returned to Dulles, landing safely at about 1:30 p.m. when it was checked by airport fire responders."

RELATED: Video shows Japan Airlines plane collide into Delta airplane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

United Airlines hailed the preparedness of the crew, which ensured the safe return of the flight.

"Shortly after takeoff, United flight 803 returned to Washington Dulles and landed safely to address the loss of power in one engine. There were no reported injuries. We’ve temporarily closed a United Club lounge at Dulles to help assist our customers and work to get them to their destinations. United is grateful to our crews and to the teams at Washington Dulles for their quick work to help ensure the safety of everyone involved," a United Airlines spokesperson said at the time.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!