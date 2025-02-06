Video shows the 'scary' moment Japan Airlines plane collides with Delta airliner at Seattle airport

A Japan Airlines plane collided with a Delta Airlines plane at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday morning. The incident is the latest of multiple air travel mishaps in the past two weeks.

Around 10:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Japan Airlines Flight 68 was taxing at the SeaTac Airport when the right wing of the plane slammed into the tail of a parked Delta Airlines plane.

'It was obvious right away something was wrong.'

Japan Airlines Flight 68 had just touched down at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after flying from Tokyo, Japan, according to FlightAware — a flight tracking website.

Delta Flight 1921 was preparing to be de-iced before taking off for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Delta's Boeing 737 had 142 passengers onboard when the plane was struck.

Video caught the moment that the Japan Airlines plane slammed into the Delta airliner.

Jackie Patton — from Vancouver, Canada — was sitting in a window seat of the Delta plane at the time of the incident.

Patton told the New York Times that she heard a "violent shaking in the plane and a really loud crunching sound."

"It was obvious right away something was wrong," Patton added. "It was very scary."

Patton posted video of the aftermath on the X social media platform, which showed the Japan Airlines plane's wing slicing into the tail of the other aircraft.

Police and firefighters responded to the collision.

Both airliners had to be evacuated after the incident.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said in a statement that the collision caused "minimal impact to airport operations," but there were some flight delays after the FAA paused traffic at the airport.

Delta said there were no reports of injuries for passengers or crews on the airplane.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement, "The aircraft were in an area that is not under air traffic control."

The FAA launched an investigation into the collision.

Japan Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Times.

You can watch a local news report on the air travel incident from WTVT.

Air traffic safety has been a hot-button topic in the past few weeks after highly publicized plane accidents.

An American Eagle flight collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter last week. All 62 passengers and two crew members of the airplane as well as the three crew members on the Black Hawk helicopter died in the crash. The remains of all of the victims have been recovered.

As Blaze News previously reported, a small medical plane crashed into a neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia just two days after the passenger plane collision with the helicopter. All six passengers on the Learjet 55 and a person on the ground died from the air travel disaster.

On Sunday, a United Airlines plane was forced to abort a "high-speed" takeoff after an engine caught on fire in Texas. The plane, carrying 104 passengers, was able to safely evacuate all of the passengers and crew without injuries, according to officials.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere went on a mission to discover why there have been so many recent "close calls" of commercial airliner collisions.

Burguiere's investigation unearthed several concerning revelations on how airports are using outdated technology, employing DEI practices that exclude the most qualified would-be air traffic controllers, and having severely understaffed air traffic towers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared the documentary on the X social media platform last week.

